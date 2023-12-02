Randy Orton's presence on SmackDown to force an unexpected alliance? Exploring the possibility

Since returning to WWE, Randy Orton has made his ambitions of seeking revenge against The Bloodline very clear. To achieve the same, The Viper is scheduled to appear on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Naturally, a feud between Orton and the heel faction has led to plenty of excitement among the WWE Universe.

However, if the 43-year-old truly desires to succeed in taking revenge against The Bloodline, he will need a few superstars by his side. While someone like Cody Rhodes could team up with Randy Orton, there is a chance WWE might book The Apex Predator in a team full of unexpected stars.

Before Orton, LA Knight was involved in a rivalry with The Bloodline. During a live show recently, Knight also expressed his desire to continue this feud. Hence, The Mega Star is one member who could join Orton's side in taking out the Roman Reigns-led faction.

Another member who could join the same cause is Drew McIntyre. The Scotsman's hate for The Bloodline is well known among the WWE Universe. Hence, it won't be surprising to see McIntyre appear on SmackDown and help The Viper to fight the heel faction.

While the angle is speculative, it will force LA Knight and Drew McIntyre to work together. It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion books this angle on the upcoming episode of SmackDown or sometime in the coming weeks.

Randy Orton's father reveals how the former WWE Champion got in great shape

When Randy Orton made his return at Survivor Series: WarGames last week, the physical condition of The Viper was one of the subjects of discussion among the WWE Universe. Despite suffering through a grueling injury, Orton looked to be in great shape when he made his return.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Orton's father, Bob Orton Jr., revealed how his son got into great shape ahead of his return at Survivor Series. Bob credited The Apex Predator's hard work as the reason behind his great physique. Bob Orton Jr. said:

"He looks great. He's been training really, really hard. I go over once in a while to watch him. He's been working out hard for, gosh, I guess the last seven, eight months when he was able to get back in the gym. He's really stepped it up."

Randy Orton's current physical condition is good news for WWE fans, as they will get to see him wrestle and perform in top condition. It will be interesting to see how the Stamford-based promotion books the 43-year-old in the coming weeks.

