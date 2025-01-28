Randy Orton's return feud, Dream WrestleMania match? 5 directions for John Cena in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match

John Cena appeared on the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere to announce his entry into the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match. The Greatest of All Time cleared the air by stating that he was very well hoping to win his 17th world title.

The legend has done it all and won it all in WWE. However, his final run has fans hoping that he will do a lot more before he hangs up his boots later this year.

Royal Rumble will likely present the legend with an opportunity to work with some new stars and his former rivals. It could open the doors to many different possibilities.

Check out five potential directions for John Cena in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

#5 John Cena could get his dream WrestleMania match

Many WWE fans will be cheering for John Cena when he enters the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble early next month. The Greatest of All Time will have an opportunity to bag a world title match opportunity, much like the other 29 superstars in the contest.

Cena could do the unthinkable and eliminate the last superstar from the contest to get a match for WrestleMania. He could then turn his attention to World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, who is still without a significant rivalry heading into the event.

John Cena already has 16 world titles to his name and he has made it clear that he would love to break the record. A win at the Rumble could bring him closer to his dream match.

#4 Logan Paul eliminates The Greatest of All Time

Logan Paul’s inclusion in the Men’s Royal Rumble match is being treated as a huge deal by the company. WWE even gave The Maverick a promo segment with Seth Rollins and Gunther on the latest edition of RAW.

The booking could signal a solid showing from the YouTube star in the Rumble match. WWE could allow him to eliminate John Cena to gain more heat from fans. Cena will be in his last Rumble match, and anyone who eliminates him will automatically earn fans’ wrath. Logan Paul could earn that spot.

#3 Gunther ensures John Cena doesn’t go all the way

WWE’s booking for Gunther hasn't been as great as many would have expected. He has only defended his title a handful of times against top stars on-screen.

A rivalry with John Cena could do The Ring General a lot of good. To make that possible without a Royal Rumble win for the veteran, fans could see Gunther come out during the contest to attack Cena.

He could pull The Greatest of All Time over the ropes and eliminate him, leading to a brawl. Gunther’s actions could see the two men compete for the title at Elimination Chamber 2025.

#2 Comes within touching distance of a win

Much like Roman Reigns, John Cena has enjoyed being in the final 2 of Royal Rumble matches a few times. He won the match in 2008 and 2013.

The 2025 Royal Rumble could see him reach the final spot again. He could be the last man in the ring with either CM Punk or Roman Reigns.

The two stars could battle their way before either of the remaining stars eliminates him to win the contest. This could lead to major heartbreak for his fans in the final moments of the contest. It could also make the victor’s win even sweeter as Cena is a legend.

#1 Eliminates Randy Orton from the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

Randy Orton is one of the legends who could return at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble. Many fans will hope to see The Viper back in action, with some wanting to see him go all the way.

John Cena and Randy Orton could have an epic face-off if the latter returns to competition during the contest. They could then work together to eliminate a few top names from the ring.

Cena could then turn on his longtime friend and eliminate him from the ring. That could piss off The Viper, who could throw things around outside the ring before heading backstage.

Fans could see a rivalry build between the two men in the following weeks, especially if The Greatest of All Time doesn’t win the Rumble. They could have a marquee match at Elimination Chamber later this year.

