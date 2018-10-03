Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Randy Orton's top 5 vicious attacks

Sanjay Pradeep
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
749   //    03 Oct 2018, 19:46 IST

Enter caption

Randy Orton is one of the most prominent superstars in WWE history. He is a 13-time world champion and has various other accolades to his name. However, one feature among his resume that stands out is his actions. Randy Orton is a sadistic heel. He loves to hurt his opponents as much as he likes to win his matches. In his illustrious 16 year career, the viper has put many superstars on shelves.

Up until WWE banned his punt kicks, Randy Orton constantly attacked his opponents vigorously. After a few years of dormancy, the psychotic side of the viper is back. A few weeks ago, the apex predator viciously attacked the charismatic enigma, Jeff Hardy. Now he set his eye on The perfect 10 Tye Dillinger.

However, there are some moments in his career that overshadows most of his heelish actions. In this list, we are taking a look at 5 of those moments. 

#5 Punting John Cena's dad

Enter caption

Involving your opponent's family in your feud makes it more personal. Currently, the AJ Styles - Samoa Joe feud is on fire due to the involvement of Styles' family. WWE went as far as having Joe trespass into the phenomenal one's property.

Randy Orton is one guy who is no stranger to this mechanism. During a feud with his arch-rival John Cena, Orton attacked John Cena Sr.

On a 2007 episode of RAW, John Cena and King Booker were having a regular match on RAW. When Cena as in control, Orton attacked the champ to cause a Disqualification. Both Booker and Orton attacked Cena. Initially, Orton planned to punt Cena. However, he stopped in his run-up - prompting Jim Ross to say -"Maybe Orton got a conscience". But Ross could not be more wrong. Orton pulled Cena's dad from the crowd and punted him to oblivion - sending a shock to both Cena and the WWE universe.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown John Cena Randy Orton
Sanjay Pradeep
ANALYST
Cricket - pro wrestling fan Gamer
Top 5 iconic Evolution moments in WWE
RELATED STORY
3 MVPs In WWE Today
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Lawsuit regarding Randy Orton's tattoos...
RELATED STORY
WWE Officially Lists The 15 Best SmackDown Matches Of All...
RELATED STORY
4 Times Randy Orton Broke Character in A Hilarious Manner
RELATED STORY
3 WWE matches Randy Orton should have before he retires
RELATED STORY
5 superstars who should be Randy Orton's next victim
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
3 great stables Randy Orton has been part of in the WWE
RELATED STORY
3 Superstars who could be Randy Orton's next victim
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us