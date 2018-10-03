Randy Orton's top 5 vicious attacks

Randy Orton is one of the most prominent superstars in WWE history. He is a 13-time world champion and has various other accolades to his name. However, one feature among his resume that stands out is his actions. Randy Orton is a sadistic heel. He loves to hurt his opponents as much as he likes to win his matches. In his illustrious 16 year career, the viper has put many superstars on shelves.

Up until WWE banned his punt kicks, Randy Orton constantly attacked his opponents vigorously. After a few years of dormancy, the psychotic side of the viper is back. A few weeks ago, the apex predator viciously attacked the charismatic enigma, Jeff Hardy. Now he set his eye on The perfect 10 Tye Dillinger.

However, there are some moments in his career that overshadows most of his heelish actions. In this list, we are taking a look at 5 of those moments.

#5 Punting John Cena's dad

Involving your opponent's family in your feud makes it more personal. Currently, the AJ Styles - Samoa Joe feud is on fire due to the involvement of Styles' family. WWE went as far as having Joe trespass into the phenomenal one's property.

Randy Orton is one guy who is no stranger to this mechanism. During a feud with his arch-rival John Cena, Orton attacked John Cena Sr.

On a 2007 episode of RAW, John Cena and King Booker were having a regular match on RAW. When Cena as in control, Orton attacked the champ to cause a Disqualification. Both Booker and Orton attacked Cena. Initially, Orton planned to punt Cena. However, he stopped in his run-up - prompting Jim Ross to say -"Maybe Orton got a conscience". But Ross could not be more wrong. Orton pulled Cena's dad from the crowd and punted him to oblivion - sending a shock to both Cena and the WWE universe.

