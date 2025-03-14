Randy Orton's wife to become a victim of ongoing rivalry on WWE SmackDown? Exploring potential attack

Randy Orton arrived in Barcelona, Spain, earlier today, and he's made the mistake of bringing his wife, Kim Kessler, with him on the European Tour. The Viper is a veteran star, which makes him a massive target to any superstar looking to make a point, but he's also in the crosshairs of Kevin Owens.

The Prizefighter took out Orton with a package piledriver last November. The Apex Predator missed a couple of months before returning at the Elimination Chamber to attack Owens. Last Friday, the 14-time World Champion issued a strong warning to the Canadian star.

Tonight in Barcelona, Spain, Owens could return to SmackDown and target Orton's wife to make it personal with The Legend Killer. This could lead to a massive and deeply personal match between the two men at WrestleMania in April.

There are rumors that the two men could collide at WrestleMania, but at present, nothing is pushing them forward after Randy's Elimination Chamber attack. However, if Kim is present at the ringside during Orton's match tonight against Carmelo Hayes, Owens could take advantage and not only take out his wife with a stunner but also cost The Viper his match against Hayes.

Hayes is out to make a name for himself tonight on SmackDown, so he will do anything to one-up the veteran.

Kevin Owens would take his feud with Randy Orton to a personal level

Kevin Owens has had justification on his side throughout his recent run and he went personal enough to threaten Sami Zayn from outside of his own house.

Owens has the justification that Randy Orton has assaulted a number of women throughout his run as the Apex Predator, including Beth Phoenix, Alexa Bliss, and Nia Jax.

Randy Orton is no stranger to attacking female talents. Owens could justify any assault on Orton's wife as revenge for his attack at Elimination Chamber, and this could then build to something huge between the two men at WrestleMania.

The only question here is whether or not Owens is ready to cross that line.

