Randy Orton sent weekly texts to WWE Superstar praising his SmackDown work

Randy Orton

Tyler Breeze said on the latest episode of The New Day’s Feel The Power podcast that Randy Orton sent him text messages every week to praise his ‘Fashion Files’ segments with Fandango.

In 2017-2018, Breezango showed off a fun side to their Fashion Police personas by taking part in weekly comedy segments on WWE SmackDown.

Breeze explained to The New Day why the segments abruptly ended and he also revealed that Orton was a big fan of the duo’s work.

“We had the freedom to make it even funnier on a couple of little things, to the point where people would be texting us, ‘What did you guys do this week?’ Or, notoriously, every single week, I would get a text at three in the morning from Randy Orton saying he loved The Fashion Files this week and wants to know what’s next.”

Randy Orton and Tyler Breeze

Randy Orton has not been involved in a WWE storyline since he was defeated by Edge in a Last Man Standing match on the second night of WrestleMania 36.

As for Tyler Breeze, he defeated Austin Theory on NXT in March but his only televised match in April ended in a defeat against Jack Gallagher on 205 Live.