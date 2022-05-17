Top 5 rarely-performed Randy Orton moves 

Randy Orton has truly been an era-defining icon in the dimension of pro-wrestling/sports entertainment. It's been over two decades since he stamped his presence in WWE and the 42-year-old is still at the top of his game.

A third-generation superstar that transcends the fame and work of previous generations, The Viper is one of the best to ever lace the boots. One remarkable trait of Randy Orton has been his splendid grasp of psychology to put a match together with opponents of distinct sizes and wrestling styles.

Orton has a history of shoulder injuries and hence uses a set of select-few moves to ensure career longevity. But, as per distinct match-situations and demands of story-telling, many a time Orton digs deep into his arsenal to burst out some impressive moves.

This article will dive into the top five impressive moves out of numerous maneuvers that Randy Ortan rarely uses inside the squared circle. Let's take a look:

#5 Gutwrench Neckbreaker

Orton has always been detail-oriented about taking on ordinary hold and elevating it to a whole new level using his creativity. His unique Gutwrench neckbreaker is a prime example of that.

He traps his opponents in a commonly known Gutwrench position to lift them on his shoulder in an inverted manner. He slowly shifts his hands towards the back of their necks, only to drop them in a precise neckbreaker maneuver.

#4 Inverted headlock neckbreaker

WWE audiences have witnessed Randy Orton's classic inverted backbreaker over the past decade and a half. But sometimes Randy has introduced slight variations in this regular move.

Targeting his opponents' necks, Orton used to slam their necks onto the side of his back. As he dropped hard to his knees, the impact of the jerk matched perfectly with the timing of the collision of their necks onto his back, thus creating a magnificent neckbreaker.

#3 Canadian Maple leaf

Aalekh Shrivastava @aalekh_says Shades of Lance Storm as Randy Orton transitions into a Canadian Maple Leaf Shades of Lance Storm as Randy Orton transitions into a Canadian Maple Leaf https://t.co/8m223ytmY3

A move made famous by respected veteran Lance Storm during his WCW days, Orton recently implemented it quite well to pay his respects to the Calgary legend.

Using this smooth maneuver as a counter to the large opponents charging towards him, Orton slides underneath their legs and rolls backwards while holding onto their legs. Using his rolling momentum, Orton quickly transitions into a high-angle single leg bostom crab.

#2 Olympic Slam

Aalekh Shrivastava @aalekh_says Orton doles out an Olympic Slam Orton doles out an Olympic Slam https://t.co/ot6wWBdMUj

Over the years, numerous performers have executed the Olympic Slam to pay homage to Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. But no one has done it quite like Orton, who performed the move with absolute finesse.

The smooth, long spin that Randy Orton propels his opponents with in his version of the Olympic Slam is a golden sight to behold.

#1 Punt Kick

Behold the Holy Grail of the most believably terrifying maneuver in WWE. Till date, no superstar has ever kicked out of Randy Orton's punt kick.

Orton introduced this lethal move back in 2009 when he was in the sadistic, unforgiving Legend Killer zone. Since then, it has been the only move that has instilled an "It's over" feeling in the audience after witnessing its execution.

Most recently, Orton delivered this thunderous kick to Christian and Keith Lee back in 2020.

Are there any other rarely-witnessed Randy Orton moves that you are fond of? Share your picks in the comments below.

Missed out on what went down with Sasha and Naomi during RAW? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

LIVE POLL Q. Is Punt Kick more dangerous-looking than RKO? Yes No 15 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande