Randy Orton to step away from WWE for a while due to injury after SmackDown incident? Possibility explored

RAW and SmackDown episodes emanating from Chicago are always among the very best of the year, and tonight's episode of the blue brand is shaping up to be a blockbuster, with an appearance from Chicago's favorite son, CM Punk, who just so happens to be the husband of the iconic AJ Lee, expected to make her WWE return after 10 years away.

Tonight is also expected to be the final SmackDown appearance of John Cena, as well as the perfect night for the return of Brock Lesnar, who will evidently be Cena's next opponent. The other big story on the blue brand right now, though, is the one developing between fabled rivals Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre, with the absent Cody Rhodes, the reigning WWE Champion, at its heart.

With Rhodes expected to defend the title just over two weeks from now at Wrestlepalooza, tonight seems to be the opportune time for the QB1 to make his return, mark his territory, and establish that he has not left behind the throne. To set up Drew vs. Cody in grand fashion at Wrestlepalooza, however, it may be smart for Triple H to once again take Randy Orton off TV for a short while. Why?

Well, The Viper being off TV would allow us to fully focus on the build to the rumored WWE Championship match at Wrestlepalooza, WWE's debut PLE on ESPN, The American Nightmare himself as the face of the company, and The Scottish Psycopath as not just a major challenger, but a legitimate threat to Cody and the WWE Championship.

The setup for doing so is quite convenient, too, and will only add further fuel to the fire between Rhodes and McIntyre. Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton could once again meet in the middle of the ring tonight on SmackDown. But this time, McIntyre could lose his patience with regard to (at least in The Scottish Psycopath's own twisted mind) bringing Randy Orton to his senses (a totally reasonable thing to attempt, after all).

McIntyre's assault on Orton could prompt the return of The American Nightmare as soon as tonight, with the WWE Champion making the save for his mentor. This occurrence could mark the official start to the build of the WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza. Meanwhile, Orton could be declared out of action due to a (kayfabe) injury, taking him off TV for a couple of weeks.

Randy Orton's short absence could advance SmackDown's main event picture on multiple fronts

The Apex Predator's absence could allow WWE to focus on Rhodes and McIntyre while also planting subtle seeds for the eventual Rhodes-Orton feud. Orton could return in one of various ways as WWE maps out the future of Cody Rhodes as WWE's top babyface and the inevitable blockbuster heel turn, whether Cody's or Randy's.

At/after Wrestlepalooza, Randy Orton could return either to insert himself into the Rhodes/McIntyre conflict or finally kickstart the long-awaited one-on-one feud between The American Nightmare and The Apex Predator, with the WWE Championship potentially hanging in the balance as well

