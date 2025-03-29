Randy Orton has subtly revealed a huge WrestleMania 41 spoiler following WWE SmackDown

While Randy Orton is ready for WrestleMania, he may have subtly revealed a huge spoiler for the show after this week's SmackDown. At WrestleMania 41, The Viper will face Kevin Owens to get retribution for being put on the shelf for months.

Last night on SmackDown, Randy Orton lost to Drew McIntyre thanks to interference from Kevin Owens. Following the show, he went on an angry rant backstage about The Prizefighter. During this outburst, The Viper revealed that his match vs. Kevin Owens will take place on Night One of WrestleMania 41.

"Now, the match is set. Owens-Orton WrestleMania. Piledriver versus Punt Kick. But he is just only going to nip, nip, nip, nip away at me until I kick him so hard, come the day, on WrestleMania, Grandest Stage of Them All, I am going to send his head clear over the freaking roof. Just wait and watch. Night One. WrestleMania 41. Kevin Owens, your a** is mine."

Both Orton and Owens have one move in their arsenal that was banned by the company as it could cause serious injuries. With the Piledriver and the Punt in full use, this match at WrestleMania 41 could easily become one of the most dangerous bouts in WWE's history.

Randy Orton revealed his post-WrestleMania 41 plans on SmackDown

Last night on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes came out to address his upcoming match with John Cena at WrestleMania. Randy Orton walked to the ring to have a word with him.

The Legend Killer praised his former stablemate for his journey and also called him a man who changed the industry. Orton claimed that he was sure Rhodes would defeat Cena at WrestleMania 41. However, the most intriguing part of the segment came when Randy Orton mentioned there would be a time when he would come after Cody Rhodes. He claimed Cena is chasing number 17, but he is chasing number 15, too.

Randy Orton also revealed his way of pursuing the championship. He promised the Champ that when he decides to challenge for the title, he will do it fair and square and not kick him in the ba**s like John Cena did.

Orton vs. Rhodes will be a once-in-a-generation storyline if it ever happens. A student who is now at the top of his game has to defend his throne against the man who taught him how to get there. It will be interesting to see who will be the heel in this rivalry.

