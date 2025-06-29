Randy Orton to be suspended from WWE by Triple H after his actions at Night of Champions? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes locked horns with his mentor, Randy Orton, in the final of the King of the Ring Tournament at the 2025 Night of Champions. The American Nightmare secured the victory to earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

The two stars were evenly matched, so fans were eager to see who would ultimately win the bout. The veterans received a thunderous ovation from the crowd when they started trading blows inside the ring. During the match, Cody Rhodes went for a Cody Cutter, but The Viper countered it with an epic RKO.

After not being able to secure a three-count, a frustrated Randy Orton brought a steel chair into the ring. The referee intervened and took it away, allowing The Legend Killer to expose the top turnbuckle. Interestingly, it backfired on Orton as Rhodes shoved him rib-first into the steel. Triple H could now suspend Orton for using unfair means to gain an advantage at Night of Champions.

Randy Orton suffered a huge setback when Rhodes pinned him at Night of Champions. However, he might have to deal with another blow, as The Game could punish him for his actions. The Hall of Famer might not be pleased with Orton's conduct and hand him a suspension.

If Triple H suspends Randy Orton, it could allow The Viper to rest and prepare himself for a big program at SummerSlam. Moreover, a frustrated Orton could embrace his dark side after being suspended and target Cody Rhodes, leading to a full-blown feud. WWE even teased the multi-time world champion's heel turn following his defeat in Riyadh.

The proposed angle is completely hypothetical at this point, and nothing has been confirmed.

Randy Orton to replace Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025?

Cody Rhodes won the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament. He will be facing John Cena for the second time at SummerSlam for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The American Nightmare is currently on a mission to regain the title, and a victory at The Biggest Party of the Summer will allow him to accomplish the goal. While fans expect Rhodes to get back to the top upon dethroning Cena, things might not go in the 39-year-old's favor. WWE could replace him in the championship bout.

In a shocking turn of events, Randy Orton might take out his frustration on Rhodes after being pinned in the final of the tournament. He could attack The American Nightmare before SummerSlam and take his place against John Cena in the title contest. However, the abovementioned scenario is mere conjecture at this point. Only time will reveal what will happen next.

