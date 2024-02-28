Randy Orton to take former champion under his wing against upcoming rival? Analyzing why it must happen

At Elimination Chamber 2024, Randy Orton put in a great effort to try to win the match. However, just when Orton was about to pin Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul hit The Viper with a brass knuckle. McIntyre took undue advantage of the situation and won the Elimination Chamber Match.

Considering how things took place in Perth, Australia, it's clear that WWE is now looking to book a feud between Randy Orton and Logan Paul. However, given Paul has a friend in Grayson Waller, Orton will need backup if he wants to beat The Maverick. This is where a SmackDown Superstar could come into play.

The SmackDown star in question is Austin Theory. While Theory, too, is a friend of Logan Paul and Grayson Waller, the latter leaving him to get attacked by Seth Rollins during The Grayson Waller Effect will play on his mind. Hence, he could switch sides and team up with Orton against Paul and Waller.

Another reason why booking an angle like this makes sense is because Austin Theory, in an interview, revealed he looked up to Randy Orton. Hence, by forming an alliance, The Viper could groom Theory, which could benefit the latter's career in the Stamford-based promotion.

RAW Superstar recently admitted to seeking help from Randy Orton

A 14-time World Champion, Randy Orton has experienced plenty of success in his WWE career. From being part of massive feuds and main events to creating many magical moments, there is barely anything Orton hasn't done. These achievements cement his place as a veteran in the company.

This is a significant reason why so many young superstars look up to The Viper. One such superstar who recently admitted to seeking help from Orton is Chad Gable. During an interview with TVInsider, Gable mentioned that Orton's answers always resonated with him and were truthful. The Alpha Academy leader said:

"I would say, Randy Orton. I don’t try to bother people too much with questions, especially when you know the answer to questions you may ask. But there are a few things I’ve struggled with during my time here, and Randy has been a guy I ask to get actual thoughts and feedback from. He has been through it all and knows pretty much anything. I’ve always reached out to him. He gives me the answers that resonate and are truthful." (H/T TVInsider)

Hence, given Chad Gable's experience with Orton, one could only imagine what the latter would do if he were to mentor Austin Theory. Apart from Theory, it will be interesting to see if Orton forms an alliance and mentors any up-and-coming star on SmackDown.