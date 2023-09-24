Randy Orton to take upcoming WWE stars under his wing? Potential Legacy 2.0 analyzed

Randy Orton's WWE return is seemingly just on the horizon, and it could be bigger than fans could ever imagine. There have been various rumors that The Apex Predator will return with his heel persona, and it might possibly unravel unimaginable things.

Not only might Orton return as a heel, but he could take two rising WWE stars under his tutelage to form his own faction, seemingly a revamped version of The Legacy. The superstars who could alight with The Viper are none other than Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

The Legacy was a villainous faction that Randy Orton formed back in 2008, taking two of the then-rising stars of the company, Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr., under his wing.

Orton could repeat the pages of history 15 years later in WWE and form The Legacy 2.0 with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, who are currently performing as a heel on the main roster.

Becoming part of the villainous faction will undeniably catapult their careers, as they will thrive under the leadership of The Apex Predator. With two of the young rising superstars under Orton's tutelage, it has the potential to be one of the greatest heel factions in WWE.

Exploring the possibility of Randy Orton forming a faction

Randy Orton recently underwent spinal fusion surgery and will likely wrestle on a lighter schedule after his return. Therefore, forming a villainous stable upon his return will allow The Viper to mostly stay away from in-ring action as he can make the members of the faction do the dirty work for him.

Moreover, WWE has been focusing on factions as of late, which could serve as one of the reasons why the company could build a new stable with Randy Orton after his return. The promotion has many young rising stars, such as Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, who could benefit from the alliance.

Therefore, the company could pair them with The Apex Predator, which could surely catapult their WWE careers and pave their path to becoming the next big stars of the Stamford-based promotion.

Thus, there is a high possibility of Orton having a stable on the roster after his much-anticipated return to WWE. Comment below which superstars you want to see join The Viper's faction.