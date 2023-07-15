Why is WWE seemingly pushing Grayson Waller as the next legend killer?

Grayson Waller is having the time of his life as a WWE superstar. Despite being on the losing end in a Fatal 4 Way match on SmackDown this week, Waller has been trending on social media. This is because of a name the Aussie mentioned during an interview backstage.

While Waller was speaking about how everyone was mentioning him, he namedropped The Rock. Speaking about how The People's Champ spoke about him on Twitter, Waller seemed to tease a match with the legend. However, this is not the only time the 33-year-old has confronted a WWE legend.

Previously, Waller involved himself in feuds with John Cena and Edge. Against the latter, Waller had a match and lost. Despite the loss, it seems WWE is trying to build Waller as the next Legend Killer. While he has been losing to Legends, at some point WWE will have to change that and book him to win.

Getting a win over a legend would be the best way to push and further hype Grayson Waller. This could also then help him cement his image as the new Legend Killer. Considering Randy Orton is the original Legend Killer, it will be interesting to see how Waller does if WWE chooses him for the same.

Back to Back losses might harm Grayson Waller

Since making his main roster debut, Waller generated a lot of excitement. This spoke a lot about the superstar because even though he hadn't wrestled, fans still were willing to see the Aussie. However, this does not mean they forgot about the 33-year-old as a wrestler.

While they enjoyed his talk show The Grayson Waller Effect, the patience to see him compete was finally running out. This is when WWE booked Waller to make his in-ring main roster debut against Edge. In what was a good effort, Waller lost to The Rated R Superstar.

This week on SmackDown, Waller once again lost in a Fatal 4 Way match as he got pinned by Santos Escobar. One could only imagine how these losses will affect the brand Grayson Waller is trying to become. The loss this week was the third embarrassing moment for Waller after a failed confrontation against John Cena and a loss to Edge.

This is one reason why WWE must finally push Grayson Waller and book him to win. Considering the Aussie is already very good on the mic, all he needs is some wins to show. If this happens, WWE could bank on the 33-year-old becoming a major star in the company.