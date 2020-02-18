Randy Orton takes a shot at WWE Superstar

What does The Viper have to say? (Pic Source: WWE)

While Randy Orton is not trying the end careers of WWE Superstars on Monday Night RAW, he's taking shots at others on Twitter. It seems he's not spared another star from NXT who is very active on social media and it's none other than Matt Riddle.

Orton is most defintely not his bro... (Pic Source: Randy Orton Twitter)

At Survivor Series 2019, Matt Riddle was at the receving end of an RKO from Randy Orton, after he eliminated Orton from the match.

Riddle has been in the news since the Royal Rumble where he supposedly had a backstage encounter with Brock Lesnar, who he has constantly called out on social media. Since then, he has promised that he will be the one to take Brock Lesnar's career. At the Rumble, he cut a promo promising the same and said:

"I really wanted to get my hands on Brock. You know, I saw him throwing everyone around, I don't care what he says or anybody else says, I don't care if he wants the match or not. I'm going to get it. I don't care. It's not up to him. I don't like being told no. Especially when I worked as hard as I did. And trust me. I guarantee you, I get my hands on him and I make that match happen. And I take his career...I promise, I PROMISE."

It's unclear how Randy Orton fits into all of this, but it is possible that he's repaying Riddle in kind for his recent online taunts of Lesnar. Or perhaps, it's nothing at all and just Orton working the audience as usual.