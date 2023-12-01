Randy Orton to team up with popular WWE SmackDown superstar to face The Bloodline? Exploring the chances

Randy Orton made his triumphant return to WWE programming at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 this past Saturday. Just days before, Cody Rhodes revealed that Orton would be one of his partners in the Men's WarGames Match, and Randy lived up to the promise.

Fans then saw The Viper on WWE Monday Night RAW. However, that won't be the end of their time with the former world champion this week. Randy is set to appear on Friday Night Smackdown later tonight.

While it isn't clear yet what the former World Heavyweight Champion will do upon his return to SmackDown, he has made it clear that he intends to take out The Bloodline in the future. If that's his goal, it may be wise for him to unite with the ever-popular LA Knight.

Just like Randy, LA Knight has had issues with The Bloodline. He battled Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 and nearly won the world title. Unfortunately, he lost thanks to interference from Roman's family.

Knight has made it his goal to take them out, and now The Viper has a similar plan in mind. The two stars could find common ground in their desire to end the stable and unite, potentially shaking up the company for years. The duo uniting feels very possible.

Two other stars returned at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023

As noted, Randy Orton made his epic return at Survivor Series WarGames 2023. He helped Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins defeat The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre. That wasn't the only return of the night, however.

The most impactful return of the night was arguably that of CM Punk. He made his first WWE appearance in nearly a decade by showing up at the end of the night. He received a massive ovation from the Chicago crowd. Punk then appeared on Monday Night RAW this week.

Another beloved veteran returned at Survivor Series WarGames, albeit in a less impactful manner. R-Truth, who had been sidelined for quite some time due to a leg injury, appeared in a backstage vignette promoting Ruffles. Ruffles was a sponsor for the event.

Just like with Punk and Orton, R-Truth later appeared on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW. None of the three stars have an official brand assigned to them on WWE's roster page. However, all three will likely be regulars on television moving forward.

