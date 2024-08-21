Randy Orton to team up with WWE legend for the first time in over 12 years? Analyzing the possibility

Randy Orton's rivalry with Gunther has become personal ahead of the WWE Bash in Berlin, and he has to keep his wits about him. The Viper was ambushed by the World Heavyweight Champion's right-hand man, Ludwig Kaiser, on this week's episode of RAW. The 14-time world champion could decide to try and even the odds against Imperium.

CM Punk is currently dealing with Drew McIntyre's business, but he's on good terms with Orton. RAW general manager Adam Pearce might want to tease fans with in-ring action between the SmackDown star and the world champ. The Apex Predator could be asked to pick a partner, but he needn't look further than The Best in the World.

The former rivals have bumped into one another several times, including recently on RAW. The Best in the World prevented McIntyre from sticking his nose in the world title picture. This could come to a head on the red brand in the build-up to Bash in Berlin, with Punk able to prepare for his strap match.

The last time Randy Orton and CM Punk teamed together was 12 years ago. They were beaten by The Miz and Alberto Del Rio thanks to interference from Wade Barrett. That doesn't bode too well for the potential tag team, but they would be a different proposition on this occasion.

CM Punk has yet to wrestle on RAW since returning from Survivor Series last November. He's done a lot of talking, but fans yearn to see him in more action now that he's fully recovered from his torn tricep injury.

Randy Orton pushed for CM Punk's return to WWE

CM Punk returned at Survivor Series 2023 in Chicago on November 25, the same night Randy Orton returned from a lengthy injury. It was a night of shocks for the WWE Universe as two all-time greats made iconic returns.

The Legend Killer was in the ring when Punk shocked the world and made an inconceivable return. It appears he backed a potential reunion with The Best in the World despite their well-documented previous issues in the company.

When the duo rewatched their WrestleMania 27 match on WWE Playback, Randy Orton shed light on this. He said:

"I don't know if you had talked to people and were coming back or what, but this would've been last summer or last fall when I think when I knew for sure when you were leaving," Orton said to Punk. "I legitimately was like 'F*** he needs to come back. He needs to come back.' This is where you belong and I think you reiterated that fact, you were like 'No, you're right, I need to come home.' And I'm glad you did, dude." [H/T WrestlingInc].

Randy Orton and CM Punk are two veterans of WWE's current locker room who are helping the new generation during a buzz period for the company. The future Hall of Famers tagging against Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser would undoubtedly help Imperium's stock rise further.

Who knows, maybe it could lead to a potential tag team run for Orton and Punk. RKO could be making his last WWE RAW appearance next week, as he'll need to beat Gunther at Bash in Berlin to stay on the red brand.

