Randy Orton's EPIC reaction to CM Punk's WWE return caught on camera

A fan caught Randy Orton's reaction to CM Punk's massive return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

Orton made his big return to WWE at tonight's Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 event. After the Men's WarGames match was done and dusted with, CM Punk came out to a loud pop in his first WWE appearance in nine years.

A fan managed to capture Randy Orton's reaction to CM Punk's comeback during the closing moments of the show. While Seth Rollins was visibly angry over Punk's return, The Viper could be seen casually removing tapes from his hands and didn't seem bothered at all.

Orton and CM Punk were arch-rivals back in the day. In early 2011, Punk kicked off a feud with Orton on the road to WrestleMania 27. At The Show of Shows, The Viper defeated Punk in a singles match.

Punk cut his legendary pipebomb promo mere months later, thus turning his career around and becoming a legit megastar. He left WWE in 2014, while Orton has remained a mainstay all these years.

