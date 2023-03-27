Randy Orton could turn heel on WWE RAW star when he returns: It's not Cody Rhodes 

Randy Orton is reportedly set to be in LA over the WrestleMania 39 weekend. This could mean that The Viper's potential WWE return could be on the cards very soon.

Meanwhile, Xero News has reported that The Apex Predator could return as a heel. This has led fans to speculate that Orton could return and turn on his former Legacy partner, Cody Rhodes. However, WWE could throw a curveball at us by having Orton turn on his RK-Bro partner, Riddle.

One of the best tag teams of last year, RK-Bro was on a roll in 2022. The beloved duo last featured in the Tag Title unification match in May 2022 where they locked horns with The Usos. However, things didn't turn out too well for the then RAW Tag Team Champions in the clash as they succumbed to a loss after interference from The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. The Bloodline then launched a vicious post-match attack on the duo which resulted in Randy Orton being sidelined due to a back injury.

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV PWInsider has confirmed that WWE has Randy Orton scheduled to be in LA during WrestleMania 39 week/weekend. PWInsider has confirmed that WWE has Randy Orton scheduled to be in LA during WrestleMania 39 week/weekend. https://t.co/p2tyQ5DPH6

Following that, the company pushed The Original Bro as a singles star. However, he was sidelined after failing the company's Wellness Policy test for a second time in December 2022. Nonetheless, a recent report has hinted that Riddle's potential WWE return could also be on the cards very soon.

Given that RK-Bro is reportedly set to return to WWE very soon, it allows the company to throw a major curveball at us. The creative team could have the beloved tag team return together only for The Viper to turn heel on his partner. This would not only draw a lot of eyeballs but would also set up a highly-anticipated Orton vs. Riddle feud.

Randy Orton could cost Roman Reigns his championships at WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in a blockbuster match at The Show of Shows. However, The Tribal Chief could be confronted by 20-time champion Randy Orton at the event.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns vs Randy Orton Roman Reigns vs Randy Orton 👀 https://t.co/y8jxxAp0qu

Given that Orton has an old score to settle with The Head of the Table plus, reports of him being in LA over the WrestleMania weekend, the odds of The Apex Predator interfering in the main event match could be very high.

The creative team could have Randy Orton make his presence felt during the match to cost Reigns his championships, much to the shock of WWE fans.

Should Randy Orton return as a heel? Should The Viper turn on Riddle? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

