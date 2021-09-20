5 dream cross-promotional opponents for Randy Orton

Randy Orton is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. The Viper's in-ring capability is second to none, which is testament to his fitness and longevity in a career that has spanned almost two decades in WWE.

A third-generation superstar, Randy is the most experienced wrestler on the current roster, having held the prestigious WWE Championship on 10 occasions, and the World Heavyweight Championship on four.

A legend in his own right, Randy, in his younger days, cemented his Legend Killer status by defeating The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and Kane, to name a few.

Essentially a heel throughout his celebrated career, Randy is currently a babyface on RAW as a part of RK-Bro with Riddle. They are the reigning WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, having beaten AJ Styles and Omos at SummerSlam.

In this article, we take a look at five dream cross-promotional opponents for Randy Orton who are currently active on the circuit.

#1 Jon Moxley vs Randy Orton

Jon Moxley is better known to the WWE Universe as Dean Ambrose, a member of the famous faction Shield.

While Randy has fought Ambrose in WWE, his Moxley character is very different. Moxley is now one of the top names in AEW facing the likes of Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.

The Viper will certainly have his hands full squaring off against the unpredictable Moxley. Will the Paradigm Shift put an end to Randy Orton in the match, or the RKO reign supreme?

As fans we can only hope to see this come true someday.

