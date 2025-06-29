Randy Orton to walk away from WWE for a while after what went down at Night of Champions? Exploring the possibility

WWE Night of Champions is officially in the books, and fans have not stopped talking about it. The show featured some massive surprises and brutal action throughout, ultimately elevating the anticipation for this year's SummerSlam. Night of Champions kicked off with the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

The excitement for the match was off the charts considering the history both men have, and fans ended up having a great time witnessing the battle. Cody Rhodes managed to pin Randy Orton after some brutal action and is now the No. 1 contender for any of the World Championships, set to face the champion of his choosing at SummerSlam.

While the American Nightmare has punched his ticket to the Biggest Party of the Summer, fans are now questioning what’s next for the Viper. Randy Orton gave an incredible performance at the premium live event, including two brutal RKOs to the American Nightmare. However, the latter managed to kick out of it.

Trending

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

Now that Orton has a big loss to his name and was visibly frustrated walking back after the match, the best thing to do at this point is to take a few weeks off. The Viper has nothing to do on the blue brand currently, and beginning a big feud might distract him from his goal of becoming World Champion.

Rather, Orton could take some time off and then return right after SummerSlam, with a new heel character, to begin a feud with Cody Rhodes, with the latter possibly holding a World title by then. That would be the best way for the Viper to redeem his loss and begin a massive feud against one of the biggest stars in WWE today.

Cody Rhodes had some words for the Viper after his victory at WWE Night of Champions

After his massive victory to become the new King of the Ring, the American Nightmare was interviewed by Byron Saxton. Rhodes addressed his victory, but before that, he had a message for the Viper.

The former Undisputed WWE Champion thanked Orton for supporting him and mentoring him throughout his career. Further, the star added that Saudi Arabia wasn’t his last stop, hinting that the Viper is not set to retire anytime soon.

"First of all, I have to thank Randy Orton, The Legend Killer. Nothing but respect for the guy who mentored me, the guy who spoke up for me. He's a future Hall of Famer and this isn't his last stop, here in Saudi Arabia," Rhodes said after his win.

Expand Tweet

While Cody Rhodes will now turn his attention to the World title, a big feud against Randy Orton is still awaited by fans all around the world. Time will tell what WWE has in store for both men next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!