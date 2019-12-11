Randy Orton wants WWE to induct current Impact Wrestling star into the Hall of Fame

Vince McMahon/Randy Orton and Kim Orton at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

As announced recently by WWE, Batista and the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Sean Waltman, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash) will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020. The WWE on FOX Twitter handle posed a question about who the Twitterati would like to see as the next inductee for the 2020 Class.

Randy Orton responded by stating the name of Ken Shamrock while also tagging the current Impact Wrestling star.

Ken Shamrock, in case you didn't know, was once considered to be the baddest man on earth. This wasn't just a pro wrestling gimmick.

Shamrock made a name for himself as a pioneering figure in the sport of MMA during the early days of UFC before signing with the WWE in 1997. Shamrock enjoyed decent success in the company as he was part of a top heel faction in The Corporation while also winning the Intercontinental and Tag Team titles on one occasion.

He was also the King of the Ring winner in 1998 and left the WWE a year later to shift his focus back to MMA.

Shamrock returned to Impact Wrestling a few months back and had a brief feud with Moose. The former WWE Superstar has since wrestled three matches at the Impact Zone. He won his match against Joey Ryan while losing his other two to Moose and Sami Callihan.

It was reported sometime back that WWE may not be interested in getting Shamrock back for a Hall of Fame induction.

However, anything can happen in the world of pro wrestling and you never know when the WWE management might change their mind and pay heed to Orton's call to get the UFC Hall of Famer into the WWE Hall of Fame.