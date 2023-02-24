Randy Orton at WrestleMania 39? Deciphering recent chatter around the WWE star teasing a potential return

There is some good news regarding Randy Orton's WrestleMania 39 status. MIA for almost eight months, anxious WWE fans believed that Orton's retirement was on the horizon, but the latest updates diffuse the worries.

Orton was put out of action by a post-match attack from The Bloodline on the May 20 episode of WWE Smackdown. Competing alongside Matt Riddle, RK-Bro dropped the RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos that day. It was later disclosed that The Viper had suffered a severe back injury and would be out for several months.

According to a major update, Randy Orton's WrestleMania 39 return has seemingly been confirmed. Previous reports revealed that Orton has successfully undergone fusion surgery for his back. Now, wrestling bootmaker Jose G. Sanz disclosed that the 14-time world champion had contacted him for a new pair of boots.

Although the new boots aren't ready, it does mean the legend is aiming for a comeback. Spine injuries usually take 6-18 months to recover, and the latest health updates also show that Orton is quickly recovering.

Doubts about Randy Orton's health ahead of WrestleMania 39 were put to rest at the beginning of the month when he was spotted at the Boone Center Inc. in Saint Peters, Missouri. An organization dedicated to supporting people with disabilities, Orton's visit revealed that he is in good shape for a wrestling return.

Recent photos of Randy Orton at Boone Center Inc. in Saint Peters, Missouri have surfaced.



Orton looks to be happy, and in great shape.





Naturally, WWE has provided no official timeline for Randy Orton's return, although it might indeed be on the cards.

Randy Orton's WrestleMania 39 return: Could The Viper reignite a past rivalry?

In his historic title reign spanning 900+ days, Roman Reigns hasn't put his gold on the line against The Legend Killer.

This might not have been the case if the original plans for SummerSlam 2022 had taken shape. Unfortunately, Orton's injury led to him being replaced by Brock Lesnar.

Following Randy Orton's potential WrestleMania 39 comeback, WWE could give him an opportunity to win his 15th world title. The Viper has unfinished business with The Bloodline and could hand the final blow to the stable, now in shambles. A returning Matt Riddle could also be joining him.

Interestingly, Orton could turn up at WrestleMania 39 and demand a WWE Title fight against potential champion Cody Rhodes. A bout between former Legacy members would be a solid way to build around the hype for SummerSlam. Roman may either go on a hiatus or remain for some Triple-Threat action.

