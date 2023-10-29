Randy Orton at WWE Crown Jewel 2023: Could The Viper return to say goodbye to retiring WWE Superstar? Analyzing why it may happen

Randy Orton could make his huge return to TV at WWE Crown Jewel. The Viper hasn't been seen for almost two years now due to a horrific back injury.

Orton could return on November 4th to meet his real-life friend one last time on WWE TV. Randy Orton and John Cena have been two of the biggest pillars of the company for two decades. They have been the best of rivals on-screen, but off-screen, they are good friends.

Since his return, on two separate occasions, John Cena has spoken about his in-ring career coming to an end. The first was in Hyderabad, India, and then last week on SmackDown. He hasn't won a singles match in over 2,000 days and was considering retirement. However, Cena later claimed he would fight Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel to prove that he still had it.

A loss to Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel could be the end for the 16-time World Champion. Cena could leave his boots in the ring. Randy Orton could return for a send-off to his real-life friend. It may not be an in-ring return for Orton, just one last appearance alongside his biggest rival, John Cena.

Randy Orton could make an in-ring return soon

Randy Orton was recently seen at the WWE Performance Center a few weeks ago. This created a buzz among fans who were hoping they'd finally see The Viper back in the ring.

Expand Tweet

According to rumors online, initially, the company wanted to bring him back for a full return at Survivor Series in Chicago. According to Dave Meltzer, WWE's plan to bring Orton back at Survivor Series is still on.

“When asked about Orton returning at Survivor Series, we were told that is the suggested time frame, so likely about a month or so. His doctor did suggest he retire due to back issues but Orton makes a ton of money and really wants to go until he’s 50 if at all possible.”

Two years ago, it was rumored that Orton would face Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. However, due to his back issues, he was replaced by Brock Lesnar.