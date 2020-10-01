Ranking all 18 WWE Superstars who have won 1 or more Hell In A Cell matches

Hell In A Cell is one of the most popular gimmick matches in all of WWE. The hellish structure has been home to some of the most violent and bloody matches in WWE history. The first-ever Hell In A Cell match took place at Badd Blood 1997, with Shawn Michaels defeating The Undertaker after both Superstars went through hell for almost 30 minutes.

Over the course of the past 23 years, we have witnessed a total of 40 Hell In A Cell contests. WWE's greatest competitors have entered the cell, but not everyone managed to survive its horrors. The ones who did have their names etched in the annals of wrestling history.

In the following slideshow, we will take a look at all 18 WWE Superstars who have won at least one Hell In A Cell match.

Note: The following list only takes into account male WWE Superstars.

#6 Kane, Seth Rollins, Alberto Del Rio, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Mark Henry, and Kurt Angle (All are tied with 1 win each)

Stone Cold has won inside the cell on one occasion.

The sixth spot is shared by eight WWE Superstars, as each one of them has scored exactly one win inside Hell In A Cell.

On the June 15, 1998 edition of WWE RAW, Stone Cold Steve Austin teamed up with The Undertaker in a winning effort against Mankind and Kane in a Tornado Tag Team match inside Hell In A Cell.

At Armageddon 2000, six WWE Superstars collided inside Hell In A Cell in what was one of the most star-studded matches in WWE history. Kurt Angle, Rikishi, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, and The Undertaker brawled for just over 30 minutes. In the end, Angle somehow managed to retain his WWE title in quite possibly the biggest victory of his career.

At the Hell In A Cell PPV in 2010, Kane put down The Undertaker to retain his World title.

At Hell In A Cell 2011, Mark Henry took on Randy Orton inside the cell with the World title on the line. Henry, who was as ruthless and unforgiving as he had ever been, put down The Viper to retain his belt.

On the same night, Alberto Del Rio entered the cell with the odds heavily stacked against him, but he managed to defeat both John Cena and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match to win the WWE title.

Seth Rollins defeated his former Shield associate Dean Ambrose inside Hell In A Cell at the namesake pay-per-view in 2014.

In 2017, the SmackDown Tag Team titles were defended inside Hell In A Cell. The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) defeated The New Day in a Tornado Tag Team match to become new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.