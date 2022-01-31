Ranking the 5 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Winners

The Women's Royal Rumble match celebrated its fifth anniversary this year. Since debuting in 2018, the match has given fans a lot of good memories and the winners have gone on to have several noteworthy WrestleMania moments.

The following article lists the first five winners and ranks them based on what the match meant for their WrestleMania presence and beyond. As is customary, there will be a lot of debate and opinions among the wrestling fans.

However, the majority of fans should agree that the match has been a welcome addition to the yearly event and a solid starting point on the road to WrestleMania.

#5 2018 Women's Royal Rumble Winner, Asuka

In 2018, Asuka was a ready-made star. Coming off of an impressive undefeated streak and an unprecedented 510-day run as NXT Women's Champion, she was poised to make a big impact on the main roster.

When she won the inaugural event, fans were very excited at the possibilities that awaited her at WrestleMania 34. She ended up selecting WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and on paper, that appeared to be a highly intriguing match.

The match didn't come off as well as it could have and the creative team decided to put Charlotte over. Unfortunately for Asuka, she looked inferior in the loss and it took about two years to re-establish her as a main event player. Additionally, in losing, she never rose back up to the level she was in NXT.

For this reason, she is ranked last on the list of winners. However, the Japanese superstar is set to return from injury very soon. With time away and the emergence of some new talent in the Women's division, there is an opportunity for her to have a fresh start with some new matches and feuds.

Fans know what Asuka can do in the ring and it will be up to the creative team to book her appropriately.

Edited by Alan John