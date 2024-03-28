Ranking all 7 times Roman Reigns main evented WWE WrestleMania

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest superstars in WWE. While he has faced some of the biggest names and currently holds an unprecedented title run, The Tribal Chief has also main evented 'Mania on seven occasions.

This number is indeed impressive and speaks highly of the work Reigns has done. While some of the main events were great matches to witness, others did not have the same appeal. In this article, we will rank all the seven WrestleMania events the Head of the Table has been a part of:

#7. Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker: WrestleMania 33

After Brock Lesnar had broken The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania 30, WWE booked Reigns to beat the legendary superstar at WrestleMania 33. While the promotion believed this match would help Reigns cement his position in the company, it had the complete opposite effect.

Firstly, Taker wasn't able to perform to the best of his ability, which made the match painful to watch. However, even after Reigns won the competition, he wasn't able to become the ultimate superstar in the Stamford-based promotion. Overall, it seemed like a match that was probably never needed.

#6. Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar: WrestleMania 34

On paper, a match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar would seem very interesting to watch. However, when these two superstars clashed at WrestleMania 34, it was pretty much a forgettable affair. The fans in the arena and those at home did not seem invested in this contest.

While The Tribal Chief arguably put up a great comeback, he wasn't cheered by many. In a match that lasted for nearly 16 minutes, Brock Lesnar was able to register a win. However, the reaction to the entire match wasn't what WWE probably expected.

#5. Roman Reigns vs. Triple H: WrestleMania 32

After Triple H won the WWE Championship in the 2016 Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns had to fight hard to reclaim his lost gold. Beating Brock Lesnar and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) to become the No. 1 contender, Reigns faced The Game at WrestleMania 32.

While the match was mainly an attempt to get the 38-year-old over, things did not work as per plan, as he was booed for most of the contest. The only positive for Reigns in the match was that he looked strong against an opponent like Triple H, but the boos did not help at all.

#4. Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar: WrestleMania 38

Unlike last time, this time, when Reigns and Brock Lesnar main event 'Mania, fans were thoroughly invested in watching them. One of the main reasons behind this was Reigns' gimmick as The Tribal Chief, which was a massive hit in the WWE Universe.

Also, both superstars heading into the match were champions. Hence, after a thrilling bout that saw Reigns and The Beast have some good moments, the former was able to register a victory and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

#3. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns: WrestleMania 31

Even though this match took place at a time when the WWE Universe struggled to accept Reigns as a face, it was still a good watch, given the action inside the ring. While Lesnar largely dominated the proceedings, Reigns being able to stand toe to toe in his first WrestleMania main event was commendable.

It got him some cheers at a time when he was mostly booed. While both men continued to battle for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, it was Seth Rollins who cashed in his Money in the Bank contract in between the match and won the title.

#2. Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan: WrestleMania 37

At WrestleMania 37, WWE indeed booked a special match when they booked Roman Reigns to defend his Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan and Edge. While the superstars involved were massive, it was also the first time The Show of Shows witnessed "The Tribal Chief" in action.

In a match that lasted 21 minutes and 40 seconds, all three men looked extremely good. However, Roman Reigns retained his title and continued a title reign, which is still active.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes: WrestleMania 39

When Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, many wanted to see the latter finish the story. But that did not happen, and when Reigns won the match, he received plenty of backlash.

However, when one looks back now, booking the Head of the Table to win was probably the right decision. By allowing Reigns to win, WWE has created an interesting storyline leading up to WrestleMania 40, which has also seen The Rock get involved.

Plus, Cody Rhodes is now a bigger face compared to the last time he faced Reigns. Hence, when Rhodes and Reigns meet on Night 2 at WrestleMania 40, it will most likely lead to a blockbuster match.

