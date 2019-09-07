Ranking all 13 episodes of Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House based on YouTube likes

Alfred Konuwa FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 61 // 07 Sep 2019, 00:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bray Wyatt has caught fire through his resurgent Firefly Fun House series.

Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House has taken the wrestling world by storm as the once-directionless WWE Superstar has quickly become the hottest act in the entire company.

Fresh off his home-run debut performance against Finn Balor at WWE SummerSlam, The Fiend is already nearing a world championship program as the latest Firefly Fun House episode confirmed he will be facing the winner of Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman—who will compete for Raw's Universal Championship at WWE Clash of Champions—at Hell in a Cell.

Wyatt deftly built anticipation for his debut through a series of still-ongoing vignettes dubbed the Firefly Fun House, and all told the series has amassed over 17 million viewers on YouTube. As is always the case, some videos have been more popular than others, with just about every video raking in the likes on YouTube as fans have truly responded to a gigantic risk on Wyatt's behalf amid a complete overhaul.

Wyatt has caught fire on WWEShop.com with the machine getting fully behind its resurgent star through the sales of everything from gloves, to masks and even a limited edition Firefly Fun Box that sold out immediately and is currently listed for well above its original price on the secondary market.

Wyatt can seemingly do no wrong, and in a company notorious for waiting too long to pull the trigger, WWE appears to have gone all in with Wyatt as he should be a strong favorite to capture his first WWE Universal Championship in what may only be his second match as The Fiend.

With plenty of time left for a fitting next pay-per-view appearance, Wyatt will have all the material he could ask for and then some as WWE heads into Hell in a Cell during what should be an eventful Halloween season.

1 / 14 NEXT