Ranking all of Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam Matches

Brock Lesnar has a long and successful history at SummerSlam

This week on Raw it was confirmed that Brock Lesnar will defend his Universal title at this year's SummerSlam event.

The Beast Incarnate has not been seen in the WWE since The Greatest Royal Rumble, and many fans believe that he will finally drop the Universal Title belt at the upcoming event.

Lesnar has a long and impressive history at SummerSlam, having main evented the show in all but one of his eight appearances to date.

The event has been host to some of the most iconic moments in Lesnar's career, and if his match at this year's event is to be his last in a WWE ring, then it would be a fitting stage for him to exit from.

Let's take a look back at all of Lesnar's match at SummerSlam, and rank them from worst to best.

#8: Vs Randy Orton, 2016

Lesnar's dream match with Orton was a colossal disappointment

The match between Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton that took place at SummerSlam 2016 should have been something of a dream match-up. The two stars, both graduates of the famous OVW class of 2002 had never met in a WWE ring before and had been two of the company's biggest stars over the last decade or so.

Sadly, the match had little to no build and had one of the most bizarre endings in SummerSlam history.

After a fairly lacklustre exchange, Lesnar viciously beat Orton in the middle of the ring, busting his head open and causing the referee to call for a stoppage.

Someone backstage clearly misjudged the whole thing, and the fans in the arena, and at home, were left confused as to what they had just seen as the show went off the air.

The match was certainly memorable, just for all the wrong reasons.

