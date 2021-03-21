Ranking Bray Wyatt's 5 best WWE WrestleMania matches

WWE WrestleMania 37 is on the horizon. Despite The Fiend currently being off of WWE television, it looks increasingly likely that Bray Wyatt will be facing off against Randy Orton on the grandest stage of them all.

Due to the rise in popularity of The Fiend character, Bray Wyatt's matches at WrestleMania have without a doubt become marquee-worthy. The list of opponents that Wyatt has competed against at WrestleMania reads as a who's who of WWE icons and future Hall of Famers.

From battle royals to cinematic presentations, let's rank Bray Wyatt's five best WWE WrestleMania matches.

#5 Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton - WWE Championship (WrestleMania 33)

Bray Wyatt defended the WWE Championship against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33

Ahead of their inevitable WWE WrestleMania showdown this year, many often forget that Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton have squared off on the grandest stage of them all before.

Randy Orton defeated Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 to once again capture the WWE Championship in 2017. The storyline heading into the match was that The Viper had infiltrated The Wyatt Family and destroyed the faction from within. Orton had caused Luke Harper to be excommunicated from the group and eventually burnt down the Wyatt Family compound in a historic moment on SmackDown in 2017.

However, the eventual WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 33 certainly wasn't what fans had hoped it would be. Technically, the match itself was fine, but it is arguably best remembered for bizarre images of insects, cockroaches and worms that were projected onto the ring canvas during the match. Fans on social media and inside the stadium were vocal in voicing their displeasure about the lousy production tactic which was being used.

Ultimately, Randy Orton secured the victory after hitting his former Wyatt Family tag team partner with an RKO to win the WWE Championship. However, it certainly was not a WrestleMania classic by any means.

