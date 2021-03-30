Ranking Brock Lesnar’s 5 best WWE WrestleMania matches

Former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest box office attractions in the history of combat sports and sports entertainment. Throughout his career, Brock Lesnar has been shown to dominate the worlds of UFC, NJPW and WWE.

This includes multiple World Championships and multiple WrestleMania matches. Brock Lesnar has competed on 10 respective WrestleMania cards, including four separate WrestleMania main events.

Brock Lesnar's list of WrestleMania opponents reads a list of WWE Hall of Famers, legends and icons in an impressive portfolio of WrestleMania classics.

Let's take a closer look at Brock Lesnar's five best WWE WrestleMania matches.

#5 Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg (WWE WrestleMania 33)

Brock Lesnar captured the WWE Universal Championship for the first time by defeating Goldberg at WrestleMania 33

Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016 to much fanfare. Promoting the WWE 2K17 video game, it was announced that Brock Lesnar would face Goldberg in a rematch of their infamous WrestleMania XX encounter.

Many expected Lesnar to comfortably defeat Goldberg in what was likely to be Goldberg's final match before retirement.

However, Goldberg shockingly squashed Brock Lesnar in under 90 seconds at Survivor Series, stunning the WWE Universe. In the months that proceeded, it became apparent Goldberg was to continue as an in-ring performer for WWE. Furthermore, it became apparent Goldberg had Brock Lesnar's number.

Goldberg once again got the better of Lesnar as he quickly eliminated The Beast during the 2017 Royal Rumble match. The following night on RAW, Brock Lesnar challenged Goldberg to a match at WrestleMania 33, which Goldberg accepted. Goldberg later won the WWE Universal Championship at Fastlane 2017, turning his match against Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 into a Universal Championship match.

Brock Lesnar was finally able to defeat Goldberg at WrestleMania 33. In a match that lasted just under five minutes, Lesar hit Goldberg with the F5 to become the WWE Universal Champion for the first time. Despite the quick nature of the match, it was very well received by the WWE Universe.

By kicking out of the Jackhammer, Brock Lesnar made history in becoming only the second person to do so during Goldberg's professional wrestling career. Furthermore, Brock Lesnar made history at WrestleMania 33 when he became the first person to ever defeat Goldberg cleanly during Goldberg's professional wrestling career.

