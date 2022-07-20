Ranking all of Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam main events

Brock Lesnar is known as Mr. SummerSlam as he has been at the main event of the show in almost all his appearances, and delivered some fine performances. The synonymity he has with the event is simply fantastic.

Lesnar has been in SummerSlam's final match on so many occasions that some of his fights rank higher than others. Some were booked horribly, while others turned out to be masterpieces. As he gears up to enter the 2022 show's main event against Roman Reigns, we rank all of Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam main events.

#8. On our ranking of Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam main events: Vs. Triple H (2012)

Brock Lesnar versus Triple H at SummerSlam 2012 was not a bad match, but it took last place on this list because it was ultimately an inconsequential contest. Having already wrestled two bouts before this one, the SummerSlam fight was a rubber match that happened just to give the former a win.

Lesnar and HHH competed in a 19-minute contest that failed to live up to their previous efforts. The Beast won the match via submission, and The Game was put out of commission for a bit.

#7. Vs. Randy Orton (2016)

The hype surrounding Brock Lesnar versus Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2016 was out of this world. Fans were excited to see a match between two top-level performers, and the match was great until it wasn't.

Lesnar dominated the contest until Orton used his great equalizer in the RKO. However, the match never got out of third gear and had a bizarre ending in which The Conqueror busted his opponent open. Lesnar won via TKO and after the match he then an F5 to Shane McMahon. It was a weird match that left fans scratching their heads wondering what happened.

#6. Vs. Roman Reigns (2018)

By the time this match ended, every single fan was grateful that the long-drawn Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns rivalry was over.

Lesnar got distracted by Kurt Angle and Braun Strowman, and Reigns finally beat Lesnar to end his record-breaking Universal title reign. Reigns faced Lesnar again at WrestleMania 34.

The match was hot from start to finish and saw signature moves and finishers traded quickly. Strowman's presence with the Money in the Bank contract in hand saw The Beast wipe him out. He walked into the ring and was greeted with a huge Spear that put him down for three.

#5. Vs. Seth Rollins (2019)

Brock Lesnar performed virtually the same match a year later, but what makes this one better is the fact that fans were behind Seth Rollins. Having lost his Universal Championship to The Beast in the Bank, he was hungry to free the title from his clutches.

Despite being injured, Rollins took Lesnar's best shots and stayed in the match. The momentum eventually swung his way, and The Architect wasted little time taking the fight to his opponent. A third Stomp finally put The Conqueror down and handed the championship to Rollins.

#4. Vs. The Undertaker (2015)

This match was absolute madness and would have ranked higher on this list were it not for its terrible ending. The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar's meeting at SummerSlam 2015 was in the making since the latter ended the former's WrestleMania streak. When they did lock horns, it was fireworks.

The two Titans traded their best shots and had each other reeling throughout. Neither man could get the other to stay down, and fans prepared themselves for an epic conclusion. What they got, however, was a controversial ending that saw the timekeeper ring the bell without heeding the referee.

Replays showed The Deadman tapping out his rival, but that wasn't detected by the official. As he bickered with the timekeeper, 'Taker low-blowed The Beast and trapped him in the Hell's Gate. A defiant Lesnar flipped him the bird, but ultimately passed out, handing a revenge victory to The Phenom.

#3. Vs. The Rock (2002)

Brock Lesnar made such an impact on his debut that he was immediately a hot-shot into world title contention. His opponent, The Rock, was arguably the face of the company. Nobody thought a rookie like Lesnar would go and win the whole thing, but he laughed in everyone's faces at SummerSlam 2002.

After a spectacular buildup, the two men faced each other for the world championship. The Next Big Thing more than held his own against The Brahma Bull and proved he was worthy of his push. The finale saw a Rock Bottom reversed into a devastating F5 that crowned the then-youngest world champion in WWE history and a megastar for the future.

#2. Vs. John Cena (2014)

This was one of the biggest shocks in WWE history and the definitive benchmark for squash matches. After vanquishing The Undertaker's streak, Brock Lesnar set his sights on John Cena and the world title. He walked into SummerSlam 2014 as the favorite, but no one could have predicted the way in which things unfolded.

Sixteen suplexes, two F5s and zero offense from Cena later, Lesnar stood over his fallen rival, the new champion. The way in which The Champ got annihilated was a sight to behold, as The Beast toyed with him and established himself as the alpha male in the company. This match changed the landscape of the company and deserves its place on this list.

#1. Vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns (2017)

The previous match was highly ranked for what it ushered in, but when it comes to pure match quality, it can't topple this one. Brock Lesnar's 2017 SummerSlam main event is one of his best, and is perhaps the most incredible match he has performed in terms of entertainment value.

A pure car crash from start to finish, Lesnar battled three powerhouses all trying to win his Universal Championship. The match saw extreme violence, The Beast stretchered out of the arena, more violence and the champion returned to defend his title. It was pure entertainment and reminded fans that sometimes, all it takes is to put a couple of big men in the ring and have them go at it.

The ending was the best anyone could have asked for, with Lesnar hitting Reigns with a thunderous F5 to seal the win. He won what was a phenomenal contest, having escaped by the slimmest of margins.

