Ranking the chances of the stars in the Women's Elimination Chamber match

Instead of holding several qualifying matches for the Women's Elimination Chamber match, the 2023 field was determined in two ways. The first was that Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Liv Morgan, and Nikki Cross automatically qualified. The four women were the final competitors eliminated in the Royal Rumble match.

Two qualifying matches were then held on SmackDown and RAW, respectively. Natalya won her match on SmackDown, while Carmella was victorious on RAW. Candice LeRae, Piper Niven, Mia Yim, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, and Zelina Vega also had opportunities to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match.

The field of competitors for the Elimination Chamber is filled, but each woman's odds of winning vary. The winner has to be a viable threat to RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Here are the chances of each woman in the Elimination Chamber match ranked from the worst chance to the best chance of winning.

#6 Nikki Cross competed in the match last year

The feral Nikki Cross returned to RAW before Survivor Series.

Cross technically qualified for the Elimination Chamber match by default. She was one of the final five women in the Royal Rumble, earning a spot inside the steel structure.

The former superhero desperately needed a change of character, but it was hard to see her lasting until the end of the Elimination Chamber match. She hasn't had a ton of momentum lately.

With newer stars like Candice LeRae and Mia Yim needing to make an impact, it would have been nice for one of them to have a good showing in the Elimination Chamber. Instead, Cross has a small chance of winning.

#5 Carmella returned to RAW with a bang

Carmella may have won the last spot in the Elimination Chamber match, but that doesn't mean her chances of winning are high. She's already faced and lost to Bianca Belair several times.

Her return after some tough months was probably part of the reason she beat Piper Niven, Mia Yim, and Candice LeRae. Like Cross, Mella's chances of winning are low.

She has traditionally been used as a bridge opponent between big events, like when she filled in for an injured Bayley at Money in the Bank in 2021. The best part of using her in the match is that she earned a spot and wasn't shuffled to the bottom of the roster.

#4 Natalya is one of the most experienced women in WWE

Natalya earned a spot on last week's SmackDown.

It makes sense that Natalya qualified for the Elimination Chamber once you remember the event is in Montreal. While not in Calgary, Alberta, Nattie is still treated like a conquering hero every time she competes in Canada. She earned her spot by defeating Zelina Vega, Shayna Baszler, and Shotzi on SmackDown.

While it's nice that Natalya is featured in front of her home crowd, her chances of winning are meager. She hasn't built up a lot of momentum since only returning recently.

Nattie might eliminate someone like Cross or Carmella, but she won't have a long run unless she enters near the end of the contest.

#3 Liv Morgan has competed in a few Elimination Chamber matches

Can Liv Morgan keep her momentum going by winning the Elimination Chamber match?

If there is one female WWE star whose stock increased last year, it's Liv Morgan. Not only did she win Money in the Bank 2022, but she also successfully cashed in on Ronda Rousey. Morgan picked up two pinfalls on the former UFC fighter.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion held the title for a few months before dropping it back to Rousey. Since then, she has stayed just below the top women in WWE. The proof behind that statement is that she was in the final two of the Women's Royal Rumble.

Depending on plans for Morgan, she has a good chance of winning the Elimination Chamber. She's still not on the level of someone like Asuka, but with her organic rise over the last year, a win would not be a huge shock.

#2 Raquel Rodriguez will be a tough person to eliminate

Rodriguez has regularly appeared in the title picture since last spring.

Once it was revealed that Rodriguez "qualified" for the Elimination Chamber due to being one of the final competitors in the Rumble, her addition made some sense. She has been protected since her debut last spring, and when she lost, it was after hard-fought matches.

When Rhea Ripley picked Charlotte Flair as her WrestleMania opponent, the list of viable challengers for Bianca Belair dwindled. Ripley was circling Belair but never got her one-on-one shot with The EST of WWE.

Despite not winning a title yet, it's only a matter of time for Rodriguez. Whoever faces Belair at WrestleMania 39 should dethrone her. She's had a year-long run as RAW Women's Champion. Rodriguez would provide Belair with a viable physical threat, so her chances are greater than stars with more main-roster experience.

#1 Asuka is one of the top women in WWE

The Empress of Tomorrow received one of the loudest reactions from the crowd during the 2023 Royal Rumble. She returned to WWE TV after being a secondary part of Bianca Belair's feud with Bayley and Damage CTRL.

Along with her welcome return, Asuka debuted a retro look - face paint and an elaborate mask reminiscent of her days as Kana in Japan. It's a reboot of arguably the best women's wrestler in WWE and someone who deserves a huge WrestleMania moment.

Once the field was announced, Asuka's name stood out as the likely winner. She's a former multi-time Champion but was usually booked to put over stars like Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair.

A win at the Elimination Chamber and then at WrestleMania 39 over Belair will be a good way to pay her back for all her hard work.

