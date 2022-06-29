Ranking the chances of the stars in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match

WWE started having Money in the Bank for its female Superstars in 2017. Carmella won the first-ever match with help from former WWE talent James Ellsworth.

Since then, the women of WWE have had the opportunity to win a Money in the Bank briefcase each year. Previous winners like Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Nikki A.S.H, have altered the trajectories of the RAW and SmackDown Women's Titles.

This year's field is as diverse as ever, mixing in a few former winners (Bliss and Asuka) with some first-timers. The likes of Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, and Lacey Evans have also competed in past Money in the Bank ladder matches.

Current Champions Bianca Belair and Ronda Rousey recently captured their titles. However, could one of them lose it due to a cash-in? Bliss and Bayley cashed in briefcases on the same night as the Money in the Bank event. A.S.H. cashed in on the day after the show.

There are many intriguing options in this year's ladder match. Here are the chances of each competitor ranked from the least likely to win to the most likely to win.

#7 Shotzi enters the match for the first time

Can Shotzi pull off a shock win like Nikki A.S.H. did last year?

Despite offering up an exciting move set, Shotzi probably has the lowest odds of winning Money in the Bank. After spending most of her time in NXT and WWE as a face, she has turned heel on SmackDown.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champ has received more air time after WrestleMania. Shotzi faced and lost to Rousey in a title match, but she gave the latter a run for her money.

There are always a few big spots in each ladder match, so expect Shotzi to be involved in those spots. She is fearless in the ring and could take a lot of bumps. Unfortunately for her, her exciting in-ring skills probably won't help her chances of winning.

#6 Alexa Bliss is a former Money in the Bank winner

Bliss will try to win a second briefcase this weekend.

Alexa Bliss is a multi-time former women's champion and a one-time Money in the Bank winner. Even with those accolades, she hasn't risen ahead of the other faces on RAW since her return this spring.

She has been booked alongside Liv Morgan and is just below Asuka in terms of the pecking order of the face roster. If WWE let her run with the ball again, Bliss would have more dominant showings. Because of her booking since her return, the former women's champion's chances of winning aren't the highest.

It could work if she shockingly turned heel and reverted to the mean girl persona that initially made her successful. But with the way things appear now, she's probably in the match because she's a former winner.

#5 Liv Morgan is getting closer and closer to a title

Liv Morgan qualified for the match alongside Alexa Bliss.

Liv Morgan has grown into a popular babyface over the last year and a half. During that time, she had an unsuccessful title feud with Lynch over the RAW Women's Championship/

Morgan isn't a former women's champion, so it would be an excellent moment for her to win and cash in on the briefcase. However, she just isn't booked on the same level as some of the women (Asuka and Lynch) in the Money in the Bank match.

Unfortunately for Morgan, she doesn't have the title pedigree or consistent booking of some women in the match. That puts her in the bottom half regarding her chances of winning Money in the Bank. If she did win, it would be a bit of a shock, much like Nikki A.S.H.'s win last year.

#4 Asuka won Money in the Bank in 2020

Asuka is one of the most decorated participants in the 2022 ladder match. She has won every title available to her on the main roster. While the RAW star has won those titles, she has also collected a Money in the Bank briefcase and a Royal Rumble win. Her booking, however, has always been dependent upon other stars.

After winning the briefcase, she was awarded the RAW Women's Title due to Lynch's maternity leave. Even during that reign, Asuka lost the title to Sasha Banks. Much of her other title history has been linked to big matches against Charlotte Flair.

The Empress of Tomorrow could win a second Money in the Bank briefcase as she is a threat to both current champions. However, the likelihood of winning it this year isn't as high as some other stars.

#3 Raquel Rodriguez is a threat

Rodriguez has made an impact in her short time on the main roster.

While Rodriguez is ahead of two former Money in the Bank winners, she has a few things going for her. The first is that she is a fresh face. If she wins the briefcase, it would be a shock to the fans and a sign of faith from management.

The second thing in favor of Rodriguez is her size. At 6ft tall, she's bigger than most of the women in WWE outside of Tamina and Doudrop. Rodriguez is also more athletic and a better in-ring performer than the two.

Another factor in her favor is her booking during her first few months. While she didn't beat Rousey in a title match, she gave the champ a hard time fighting for the belt. She also defeated Shayna Baszler to qualify for the ladder match. That win alone means that Rodriguez could be a major player at Money in the Bank.

#2 Lacey Evans could cap off her story with a Money in the Bank win

Is this the year that Evans finally wins a title?

Even before her return, Lacey Evans had many title shots. She fought Lynch for the RAW Women's Title at three events. Evans was in the middle of a program with Charlotte Flair but had to take time off due to pregnancy.

When the former Marine returned after WrestleMania 38, WWE invested a lot of time in telling her life story.

Evans' new character is more grounded and serious. She purveys an inspirational message of perseverance and rising above your situation. It's appropriate for many around the world as a lot of folks have a hard time overcoming their tough situations.

The former Sassy Southern Belle has quickly filled the spot as one of the top faces on SmackDown. Even though Rousey is a face champion, she could battle any number of stars. Since WWE has pushed Evans towards the title in the past, this could be the time they pull the trigger with a Money in the Bank win.

#1 Becky Lynch's recent losses could have been to set up a Money in the Bank win

She might have been the last person to join the match, but Becky Lynch has the greatest chance to win it. She has won a Royal Rumble and is a former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion.

Lynch has had trouble getting back to the RAW Women's Title after losing it to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania. With a Money in the Bank win, Big Time Becks will be back on track.

Another intriguing aspect of Lynch winning Money in the Bank is her history with both champions. She has unfinished business with Ronda Rousey, as the two have never faced off one-on-one.

With Belair, the two have traded wins for the RAW Women's Championship. Lynch could win a title match at any time due to her strong booking in WWE. Her impactful booking also makes her the most likely candidate to win this year's ladder match.

