Ranking the chances of the WWE Superstars in the Men's Elimination Chamber match

The WWE Men's Elimination Chamber match will feature six men fighting for the United States Championship. Austin Theory, the champion, will battle five of RAW's top Superstars.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, and Montez Ford will join Theory inside the unforgiving steel structure. Only one man will walk out of Montreal with the prestigious US Title.

Here, we rank each competitor's chances of winning the Men's Chamber match.

#6. Montez Ford has the lowest probability of winning the US Title

Montez Ford will have a massive opportunity next Saturday.

On the latest edition of RAW, Montez Ford earned the most significant victory of his singles career. He defeated Elias to book his spot in the Men's Chamber match. While the high-flyer of The Street Profits advanced, Angelo Dawkins wasn't that lucky as he lost his qualifying match-up.

As one of the most charismatic and athletic Superstars on the RAW roster, Ford can be expected to be involved in some of the most extreme spots of the Chamber match. A Frog Splash from the top of the pod, bringing back flashbacks of RVD at Survivor Series 2002, could be in store for the Montreal crowd.

WWE has been teasing a split between The Street Profits. Dawkins could cost Ford the US Championship at the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE. Either way, Bianca Belair's husband will probably not leave Montreal with RAW's mid-card title.

#5. Johnny Gargano's chances of winning the Elimination Chamber are also minimal

Johnny Wrestling recently returned to in-ring action

Another talented and perseverant high-flyer, Johnny Gargano's chances of winning the US Title are similar to Montez Ford's. The former NXT Champion recently returned from a short-term injury in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble.

However, Gargano last did something meaningful a while ago. Johnny Wrestling was a valuable ally to Dexter Lumis during the eccentric RAW Superstar's debut feud with The Miz. Besides those run-ins and segments, he has been a non-factor for much of his main roster run.

As such, he is just there to complete the field for the chamber match. Gargano may be part of the encounter's most highlight-worthy moments, but he will most likely not leave with the US Championship.

#4. Bronson Reed is the dark horse to win the WWE Men's Elimination Chamber match

Bronson Reed brings so much to the table. With uncanny athleticism and sheer power, Reed is a threat wherever he goes. He has been extremely dominant since his shocking return in late December 2022. En-route to qualifying for the chamber match, the Australian made quick work of Dolph Ziggler, an accomplished veteran.

Considering he has been protected lately, it would be intriguing to see how WWE goes about his potential elimination. However, there is a slight but not negligible possibility of Reed walking out of the chamber with the US Title. After all, it's tough to bet against a man of his stature.

#3. Seth "Freakin" Rollins may become a 3-time US Champion

One of the top Superstars of this generation, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, is an instant favorite to win every match he participates in. Rollins has set his sights on the US Championship, and if it weren't for an ill-timed knee injury, he might be the champion today.

The Visionary has been a significant thorn in Austin Theory's path since the 25-year-old became a two-time US Champion. Rollins even took out A-Town Down on RAW this past week, showing that he isn't relenting.

As for his WrestleMania opponent, Logan Paul is rumored to be his opponent. There is a slight possibility that their expected encounter could be for the coveted US Championship. Rollins will walk out of the Men's Elimination Chamber match with the title in that scenario.

#2. Austin Theory retains the US Title at Elimination Chamber

In the mix of all the talent in the WWE Men's Elimination Chamber match, it is impossible to discount Austin Theory. Theory has proven himself a credible US Champion who can hang in there with the best.

Through sheer luck or skill, A-Town Down always manages to escape with his title. Brock Lesnar helped him retain the championship over Bobby Lashley at RAW is XXX. An ill-timed knee injury compromised Rollins and prevented him from winning Theory's belt.

On that note, it's reasonable to assume that luck will be on Theory's side again next Saturday. As such, a title change may not be on the cards at Elimination Chamber.

#1. Damian Priest is the current favorite to win the WWE Men's Elimination Chamber match

Damian Priest is the current favorite.

This one is shocking and a little unexpected. However, Dave Meltzer recently reported that Damian Priest will become a two-time US Champion. Considering the present and future circumstances, Meltzer's bold prediction becomes a spoiler.

Multiple outlets have pegged Theory to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39. The outcome becomes a foregone conclusion if the dream match is for the US Title. Rollins is rumored to face Logan Paul at The Show of Shows, and an encounter of that stature doesn't require a championship to sell itself.

The Judgment Day's Punisher has become one of the most reliable workhorses on the RAW roster. Priest leaves it all on the line, and he deserves to win the US Title for the second time in his career.

