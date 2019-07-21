×
Ranking each superstar in NXT's 'Breakout Tournament'

Nathan Smith
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
435   //    21 Jul 2019, 14:47 IST

Image result for angel garza nxt

Over the past year, WWE has been stacking its Performance Center with new, exciting talent, but it's got to the point that there are just too many future stars waiting in the wings. Instead of continuing to introduce these stars one by one on regular NXT TV, the company made a great move to introduce the NXT Breakout Tournament, and so far, it's been great, with the Finals of Cameron Grimes vs. Jordan Myles upcoming.

While not everyone has got over immediately with the NXT Full Sail crowd, it's clear that every man who competed in this tournament has plenty of talent, and the future is very bright for NXT. While this is the case, not everyone can be a big-time star, so without further ado, sit back and read along as we look at the 8 men in the NXT Breakout Tournament, ranking each one on their potential, worst to best.

#8 Boa

Image result for boa nxt

Over the past few years, WWE have made it a mission to scour the entire globe for new talent, and although he got eliminated in the first round, Boa represents the very best that China have to offer. While he's very new into wrestling and the WWE, Boa has shown considerable promise early on in his career, and if the PC can continue to develop him, he'll be an inspiration for Chinese wrestlers going forward.

Unlike many others on this list, Boa isn't ready for NXT right now, but given another year or two, he could make a big impact on the Black and Gold brand. Unlike Japan and Mexico, there hasn't been anyone come through the WWE from China, so Boa is blazing a trail all his own, and that will no doubt make him a fan favourite down at Full Sail when he eventually makes TV for good.

