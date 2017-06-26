Ranking every current champion on WWE Raw and SmackDown

The WWE and Universal Championships are the crown jewels of WWE, but that doesn mean the people holding them are the best champions.

@BR_Doctor by Chris Mueller Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2017, 06:45 IST

Alexa Bliss doesn't care if she hurts your feelings

Between Raw and SmackDown Live, WWE currently has nine championships floating around, and that's not even counting the three titles in NXT. That may seem like a lot of belts, but it often feels like there aren't enough people getting big title pushes.

While there is an understood hierarchy, it seems like the top champions are nowhere close to being the most interesting or entertaining. Take The Miz for example. He is the Intercontinental champion, which means he isn't supposed to outshine the universal champion on Raw, but he has been one of the strongest performers in the entire company over the past year, so it's hard not to see him as a superior champion to Brock Lesnar.

We are supposed to think of the WWE champion as being the best in the world, and while Jinder Mahal has certainly improved his game in a lot of ways, he isn't even close to being viewed as the top guy.

The Women's Championships on both brands have gone from being almost entirely irrelevant to being some of the most anticipated matches at every pay-per-view event in less than three years.

This slideshow will take a look at every champion on the main roster and rank them based on performance, popularity and their potential to carry the company in the future.

#9 Jinder Mahal

The Modern-Day Maharaja went from total obscurity to being the WWE champion in less than a month. That kind of push doesn't happen very often, especially to a guy who had never held a title in WWE before.

He was thrust into a position every wrestler wants to be in, but few are actually prepared for. Since winning the belt from Randy Orton, Mahal has made great strides in improving his mic skills and character, but he still has a long way to go before he is viewed as a worthy champion by the WWE Universe.

He is a solid wrestler, but his arsenal is somewhat limited. His recent matches have all been similar in the way he focuses on one body part until his cronies distract his opponent long enough for him to hit his finisher.

However, the heat he receives every time he comes to the ring is impressive. As long as he keeps getting the loudest reactions every night, management will continue to book him as a strong champion.

