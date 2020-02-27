Ranking every McMahon WrestleMania singles match from worst to best

Vince McMahon has a pretty interesting history at WrestleMania

In case you did not know, Vince McMahon created WrestleMania. The 'Showcase of the Immortals' was the catalyst to WWE becoming a global phenomenon and it has only grown in stature and significance. For all that, we have the chairman to thank.

But despite creating the entire event, McMahon has failed to win a single match at WrestleMania. He wrestled on four occasions, all in No Disqualification circumstances, and lost each time. The boss even got his head shaved by Donald Trump at WrestleMania 23. Talk about being embarrassed on your own platform.

Shane McMahon, on the other hand, has a better 'Mania record, winning over half of his matches at the 'Grandest Stage of Them All'.

There have been eight singles matches at WrestleMania involving a McMahon, not including Shane's tag team victory alongside Daniel Bryan in the latter's in-ring return at 'Mania 34.

The quality of each match featuring either Vince or Shane varies from unwatchable to exciting, despite neither of them being actual wrestlers. It is pretty fascinating.

Here is every one-on-one match featuring a McMahon, at WrestleMania, ranked from worst to best.

#8 Vince McMahon vs Bret Hart (WrestleMania 26)

Too little, too late?

This match was "13 years in the making", being promoted as one of the main matches on the WrestleMania card in 2010. By then, there was not much heat left from the Montreal Screwjob, for Bret Hart and Vince McMahon to capitalize on. The water had gone under the bridge and the match seemed pointless, considering where things stood.

Also, the Hitman's inability to engage physically meant that we got 11 minutes of him beating down the chairman of WWE in a dull one-sided affair, with the entire Hart family watching. The concept of a Hart vs McMahon match was a sound one and could have been really exciting a few years earlier, but this was just painful to watch.

