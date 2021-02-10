Ranking every participant's chances of winning the WWE title at Elimination Chamber

Shane McMahon recently joined Adam Pearce to announce a six-man Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship, and one has to wonder who will come out of this multi-man contest on top.

Furthermore, it will be interesting to see what kind of effect this match is going to have on Monday Night RAW's top title picture.

Drew McIntyre is the current WWE Champion, but a few other competitors in the Elimination Chamber match have a good chance of replacing McIntyre from the top of the card. Perhaps The Miz could become the next WWE Champion, but there are just so many options at play here.

With six WWE Superstars set to face off inside the Elimination Chamber, let's take a look at every competitor's chances of winning the star-studded match. Also, let us know your predictions for this bout in the comments section below.

#6 Least likely Superstar to win the WWE Elimination Chamber match - Jeff Hardy

What are the chances of WWE booking Jeff Hardy to win the top title?

While Jeff Hardy might be a fan favorite in WWE, it's unlikely he will go the distance in this year's Elimination Chamber match. Not only is that evident because of how it would affect the title picture heading into WrestleMania 37, but also by the minimal build that Hardy has been given in the past.

Jeff Hardy lost to AJ Styles on Monday Night RAW, and it's obvious that he isn't too high up on WWE's totem pole. That means Hardy will most likely serve as an early elimination for one of the other competitors after he gets to perform some daredevil stunts.

In the end, Hardy may bring an extra dose of 'extreme' to the Elimination Chamber, but that's about it. He hasn't been booked very well to even be considered championship-worthy, which pretty much makes him a likely candidate for early elimination.