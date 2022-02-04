Ranking the winning chances of every Superstar in the 2022 Men's Elimination Chamber

The 2022 Elimination Chamber is considered crucial as it paves the way for the Road to WrestleMania. The premium line event is all set to emanate from the Jeddah Super Dome on February 19, 2022.

This week's RAW had a series of qualifying matches for the championship match.

After Bobby Lashley stole the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at the 2022 Royal Rumble, the All Mighty is scheduled to put his title on the line against five superstars at the Men's Elimination Chamber match. These include Matt Riddle, Austin Theory, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar.

#6. In our list of ranking the WWE stars in the 2022 Men's Elimination Chamber - Austin Theory

Ringside News @ringsidenews_ Austin Theory just beat Kevin Owens on #WWERAW ! He's now in the elimination chamber match Austin Theory just beat Kevin Owens on #WWERAW! He's now in the elimination chamber match https://t.co/CplzyAXHxr

Austin Theory booked his spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber match after defeating Kevin Owens in the qualifying match.

Austin is currently involved in backstage segments with Vince McMahon, where the latter is trying to motivate Austin.

During the Royal Rumble match, Austin entered at No.3 and was eliminated by AJ Styles. He is ranked lowest on the list as he is the only superstar out of the six who hasn't won any championship on the main roster.

#5. Riddle

Riddle has been one of the most entertaining superstars on RAW for many weeks, especially since his alliance with Randy Orton. RK-Bro even managed to win the RAW Tag Team Championship before losing to Alpha Academy a couple of weeks ago.

Riddle was scheduled to face Otis on this week's RAW. But before the match could begin, Adam Pearce announced this bout as a qualifying match for the Chamber match.

The Original Bro scored a victory over Otis and ultimately qualified for the Elimination Chamber match. However, Riddle is unlikely to win the championship at the event as he is currently a part of a successful tag team.

