Ranking every WWE Andre The Giant Battle Royal winner from worst to best

Five WWE Superstars have won the historic Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

At WrestleMania 30, the WWE introduced a new tradition to WrestleMania.

Named after the first ever WWE Hall of Famer, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal has allowed Superstars who would have otherwise not been used, to make it to the showcase of the immortals.

Standing over 7-feet tall and weighing over 500lbs, Andre was a towering figure, and built a reputation as an unstoppable force in many battle royals.

Since its inception in 2014, the Andre Battle Royal has had five Superstars win the coveted match.

These Superstars have had varying degrees of success in the years that they won, with some faring much better than others.

Here are the five WWE Andre the Giant Battle Royal winners, and how they got on after winning the epic match.

#5: Mojo Rawley - WrestleMania 33

Mojo Rawley last eliminated Jinder Mahal with the help of NFL star Rob Gronkowski in 2017.

The fourth iteration of the Andre Battle Royal, the match had already become a tradition when it appeared on the pre-show of WrestleMania 33.

On that fateful night in Florida, it was Mojo Rawley who picked up the win, with the help of NFL star Rob Gronkowski.

A huge win for the hype bro, many wondered where this would lead, but in fact, it came to very little.

With his tag partner Zack Ryder injured, Mojo would do little to nothing for months, before Ryder returned in June, and after a losing streak between the two, they went their separate ways.

In fact, Mojo's huge win is perhaps only remembered for Gronk's interference.

And if that wasn't bad enough, the man Rawley eliminated to win, Jinder Mahal, was WWE Champion by the next pay per view.

