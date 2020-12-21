So, that does it. A year's worth of WWE pay-per-views is finally in the books, with the last one being TLC. It may have only featured two matches based on the titular stipulation, but the show was filled with great wrestling, memorable moments, and a truly shocking ending.

There were only six matches on the main card at WWE TLC, all of which delivered spectacularly. Some of them provided good in-ring action, while the others provided moments. Either way, TLC was a very memorable affair. It might be among the greatest WWE pay-per-views of the entire year.

Every match at WWE TLC 2020 delivered

As has been the case more often than not in recent times, WWE did not put on a single bad match on pay-per-view. TLC joins some other top class efforts from the company during the ThunderDome era as a true creative success. It may have been predictable at times, but you wouldn't know it while watching in a bubble.

With all six matches on the main card offering something good, here is every match at WWE TLC 2020 graded and ranked, from worst to best.

#6 Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka and Charlotte Flair (WWE Women's Tag Team Championship)

Put at the bottom of this list simply by default, Charlotte Flair's return match was pretty solid. She made for a great partner to Asuka, with that pair taking down the mighty Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at TLC. The match kicked off with the nice surprise of The Queen's return, but it was quickly back to business.

This match did well in establishing Flair as the biggest star in the women's division, as she went through Jax and Baszler with all of her big signature moves. Asuka did a good job at complementing her in this match, but it was mainly the Charlotte Flair show.

Advertisement

The former Tag Team Champions' period of dominance may have dragged a bit, but it was made up for by the fire shown by Charlotte Flair. She and Asuka are now the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, which makes for a very interesting dynamic. Asuka is now a double champion following TLC.

The ending sequence was pretty fun as well, with all four of them being involved in some way. This was one of the best matches Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler have ever had as a duo, with it being much better than it would have ever been had Lana remained a part of it.

Grade: B