Ranking John Cena's 5 biggest WWE SummerSlam losses

WWE legend John Cena returns to the ring at SummerSlam this weekend. He faces off against Roman Reigns in the main event of the biggest party of the summer.

Cena will challenge Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. He is looking to break the record currently held by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair for the most World Championship reigns in wrestling history.

John Cena has competed in multiple main events and major matches at SummerSlam events throughout his illustrious WWE career.

However, the 16-time World Heavyweight Champion does not boast the best SummerSlam record. In fact, some of John Cena's most devastating losses have come during the biggest event of the summer.

From title vs. title matches to hometown losses, let's take a closer look at John Cena's 5 biggest WWE SummerSlam losses.

#5. CM Punk def. John Cena (WWE SummerSlam 2011)

CM Punk defeated John Cena to become the Undisputed WWE Champion in the main event of SummerSlam 2011

CM Punk defeated John Cena to capture the WWE Championship in their legendary encounter at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in Chicago, Illinois in 2011.

The Second City Saint "departed" WWE as WWE Champion that evening after his contract with the company expired. In his absence, a tournament was held to crown a new WWE Champion. That tournament was won by Rey Mysterio, who subsequently dropped the WWE Championship to John Cena later that evening.

This set up the return of CM Punk and a Champion vs Champion main event for SummerSlam between the two WWE Champions.

With COO Triple H serving as the special guest referee, CM Punk defeated John Cena to become the Undisputed Champion. The finish was controversial as Cena had his foot on the bottom rope during Punk's winning pinfall. However, Triple H did not see it.

