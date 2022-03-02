Ranking Vince McMahon's last 5 matches in WWE pay-per-views

Vince McMahon is perhaps the biggest reason why pro-wrestling became a household sport all around the globe. The Chairman's passion for his company has helped WWE scale great heights over several decades.

From a color commentator to an evil boss, we have all hated McMahon at least once in our lives. The former ECW Champion has aced every role, be it behind the scenes or as an on-screen character.

McMahon has also contested a handful of matches during his in-ring career. From Steve Austin to Bret Hart, he has had disputes with several high-profile superstars, ultimately resolved by locking horns inside the squared circle.

On our list, we will take a look at and rank the last five pay-per-view matches of his career.

Which of the following matches do you think were great for a man of his age? Sound off in the comments below.

#5 in our list of ranking Vince McMahon's last matches in WWE pay-per-views- w/ Shane McMahon and Umaga against Bobby Lashley- Judgment Day, 2007

Vince McMahon with the ECW Championship.

Vince McMahon and Donald Trump clashed in an interesting “Battle of the Billionaires” in 2007. After Bobby Lashley led Trump to victory at WrestleMania, he engaged in a heated feud against McMahon for the rest of the year.

The Boss even managed to win the ECW Championship from Lashley. McMahon then defended the gold against The All-Mighty at Judgment day pay-per-view.

It was a 3-on-1 handicap match where Umaga and Shane McMahon aided the ECW Champion. Lashley won the competition in just 1 minute and 20 seconds and thus had nothing to complement.

#4. Against Bret Hart- WrestleMania XXVI

Bret Hart and McMahon at WrestleMania XXVI.

Bret Hart returned to WWE in 2010 after a long time away from the company. It was indeed a shocker because no one ever dreamed of Hart and McMahon reconciling after what happened in Montreal in 1997.

Nonetheless, he returned and shortly found himself on Mr. McMahon's target again. The two superstars were booked to square off at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Fans had little to no expectations from the match due to the age of the two performers. Unsurprisingly, the match was nothing to remember for. It lasted a long 11 minutes and was the worst match of the event.

The only good thing about the match was that Bret Hart forced Vince McMahon to tap out, and that too with his signature Sharpshooter. This also turned out to be the last pay-per-view match for Mr. McMahon thus far.

#3. w/ Shane McMahon and Umaga against Bobby Lashley- Backlash 2007

A 3-on-1 beatdown against Bobby Lashley.

Following the humiliating head-shave at the hands of Donald Trump and Bobby Lashley, McMahon targeted the latter and his ECW Championship, thus setting up a title match at Backlash.

WWE @WWE WATCH: WrestleMania Moment: Mr. McMahon gets his head shaved by Donald Trump http://tinyurl.com/dxvll8 WATCH: WrestleMania Moment: Mr. McMahon gets his head shaved by Donald Trump http://tinyurl.com/dxvll8

It was a 3-on-1 handicap match where McMahon's partners Umaga and Shane McMahon did all the physical work. After the duo managed to thwart Bobby Lashley's attempt, Vince McMahon entered the ring and pinned him to become the new champion.

While the match wasn't exceptionally great, it wasn't awful either.

#2. Against Bobby Lashley- One Night Stand 2007

Street Fight poster for McMahon-Lashley match.

The Lashley-McMahon skirmish finally came to an end at the One Night Stand in 2007. The two superstars were booked to lock horns in a singles match for the ECW Championship.

However, thanks to the street fight stipulation, Shane McMahon and Umaga interfered throughout the match to assist Vince McMahon.

After 15 minutes of back-and-forth action, Lashley speared everyone in his sights before finally pinning Mr. McMahon. His feud with the McMahon family came to a fitting end after this satisfactory match.

#1. w/ Shane McMahon and Big Show against D-Generation X- WWE Unforgiven 2006

Shawn Michaels and Triple H, D-Generation X

Vince McMahon was involved in an intriguing rivalry with Shawn Michaels and Triple H during 2006. The Chairman's antics against the two superstars forced HBK and The Game to join hands together once again as DX.

After a defeat at the hands of DX at Summerslam that year, The McMahons (Vince and Shane McMahon) were aided by The Big Show. A 3-on-2 handicap match was later booked for the Unforgiven PPV with “Hell in a Cell” as an added stipulation.

Though most of Vince McMahon's matches aren't very memorable, this one is an exception. Thanks to incredible performances by all the superstars involved, this match is still worth a rewatch.

After 25 minutes of battle, Triple H hit Mr. McMahon with his signature sledgehammer, followed by a Sweet Chin Music by Shawn Michaels to emerge as the victors.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh