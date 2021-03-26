Ranking Roman Reigns' 5 best WWE WrestleMania singles matches

Since his WWE debut in 2012, Roman Reigns has become a staple of marquee matches at WrestleMania. The current WWE Universal Champion currently has the seventh most WrestleMania main events in WWE history, something which no doubt will increase over the coming years.

From world championship matches to showdowns against some of the greatest superstars in WWE history, Roman Reigns' WrestleMania opponents list is a who's who of WWE Superstars.

Roman Reigns has performed at seven WrestleMania events since making his debut on the grandest stage of them all at WrestleMania 29 in 2013. Since then, Reigns has gone on to boast an impressive record of five victories and two defeats at the showcase of the immortals.

Let's take a closer look at Roman Reigns' 5 best WrestleMania singles matches.

#5 Roman Reigns vs The Undertaker (WWE WrestleMania 33)

Roman Reigns is one of two superstars in WWE history to ever defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania

WWE had very specific plans when booking The Undertaker to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. The Phenom was incredibly banged up, required an upcoming hip replacement surgery and felt that it was finally the time to retire as an active in-ring performer for WWE. It was therefore decided that The Undertaker would square off against Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 33 with Reigns leaving victorious and The Undertaker putting over the young talent as he faded off into retirement.

By defeating The Undertaker on the grandest stage of them all, Roman Reigns became only the second WWE Superstar in history to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

However, the match itself left a lot to be desired. It was painfully obvious for those in attendance and watching at home that The Undertaker was incredibly limited to what he was able to do physically because of his various injuries. Undertaker moved with a significant limp and struggled to get through a variety of spots during the match.

The culmination of the match saw The Undertaker botch an attempted tombstone reversal spot, leading to Roman Reigns calling an audible and spearing his legendary opponent for the victory. The post-match scenes of The Undertaker placing his trademark hat, gloves and trenchcoat on the ring canvas were emotiona and the best thing about the match. In fact, The Undertaker was so disappointed with his performance that he came out of retirement the following year to face John Cena at WrestleMania 34 and redeem himself for this lackluster performance against Roman Reigns.

