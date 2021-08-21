Ranking Roman Reigns' WWE SummerSlam matches

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has competed in several major matches since making his WWE main roster debut in 2012.

This year, The Tribal Chief is set to defend the Universal Championship against John Cena in the main event of SummerSlam. The match is considered by many to be the biggest main event in recent WWE history, with critics tipping Roman Reigns to retain his WWE Universal Championship.

Furthermore, Roman Reigns has stated that if he doesn't beat John Cena, he will leave WWE.

However, despite being the main roster WWE Superstar for close to ten years, Roman Reigns has only competed in four matches at the biggest party of the summer.

From Universal Championship main events to tag team showdowns, let's take a closer look at all of the Roman Reigns' SummerSlam matches from The Head of The Table's illustrious WWE career.

#4 Roman Reigns & Dean Ambrose vs The Wyatt Family (WWE SummerSlam 2015)

The two former Shield teammates faced off against The Wyatt Family in 2015

The summer of 2015 saw Roman Reigns engaged in a feud with Bray Wyatt on WWE television.

Bray Wyatt attacked Roman Reigns at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event in June, preventing Reigns from winning the Money in the Bank ladder match. This led to a singles match at the Battleground pay-per-view the following month between the two WWE Superstars.

Bray Wyatt was able to leave Battleground victorious after Luke Harper attacked Reigns and reunited The Wyatt Family with Bray Wyatt in the process.

Looking to even the score, Roman Reigns enlisted the help of his former Shield partner Dean Ambrose. This led to Reigns and Ambrose squaring off against Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper in a tag team match at SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose left SummerSlam victorious after Reigns hit Wyatt with the spear to gain the pinfall victory.

