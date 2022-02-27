Cesaro leaving WWE has left a lot of fans reeling. The Swiss Superman has long been popular among the fanbase, but they now truly remember how underappreciated he was in the aftermath of his departure. It seems that WWE never truly invested in one of the most gifted performers to grace their squared circle.

However, WWE may have just seen the former superstar as a reliable tag team specialist. This is for good reason because the former seven-time WWE Tag Team Champion has been apart of some of the best duos to come through the company in the past decade. Even before his time on the big stage, he was part of a few tag teams that found success.

There is now a world of possibilities for the Swiss Superman to explore after leaving World Wrestling Entertainment. Although he can reach new heights on his own in any promotion, he can also reunite with a former partner or create a new unit to win gold elsewhere.

In this article, let's rank the tag team partners of Cesaro.

#5 In our list of ranking the tag team partners of Cesaro: Jack Swagger (The Real Americans)

After an initial push and a run with the United States Championship, Cesaro found himself lost in the shuffle when Zeb Colter, real life Dutch Mantell, came calling. He convinced the Swiss Superman to become a part of his movement along with Jack Swagger to create the Real Americans tag team.

Although this felt thrown together at first, the two men eventually developed chemistry and were able to get over with the fans. Their "We The People" catchphrase was echoed in arenas across the world. They soon got behind the Swiss in a major way. On the Road to WrestleMania 30, the fans cheered louder than ever for the tag team.

The Swiss Superman was able to have strong showings against top stars like John Cena and Randy Orton. Fans rallied behind Cesaro so much that the company decided to turn him babyface on the pre-show to Mania. The decision changed the course of his career moving forward, but the Real Americans contributed greatly to his relationship with the fans.

