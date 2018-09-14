Ranking The 10 Darkest Characters in WWE

Who is the greatest?

Over the years, WWE have been successful in introducing characters that have stemmed from a very dark space, and became influential in garnering attention from the crowd through their demented mind.

While many of them have been scary, a select few of them have ascended to the top of this industry and make a name for themselves.

Superstars like the Undertaker, Mankind, and Sting have all played their parts in embracing these dark dispositions, and have portrayed them skillfully in front of the audience.

Considering that there are plenty of WWE characters that have become stale today, many of them are still emerging and becoming a tough act to follow.

Since a lot of the superstars have been pushed and pulled in different directions, there are many components that need to be taken into consideration in order to judge their stock and relevance in the business today.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and rank the 10 best darkest characters in WWE.

#10 Luke Harper

An underrated demented man

Starting the list with probably one of the most underappreciated talents in the WWE today, Luke Harper possesses a disposition that is quite dark in its own right.

Having been a pivotal component of both Wyatt Family and Bludgeon Brothers, Harper has already established himself as a brilliant in-ring performer.

Considering that he is usually silent and lets his decimation do the talking, the former Intercontinental Champion has unfortunately never reached his full potential in the company, till yet.

His battles with Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, and Randy Orton have been immensely popular and displayed his demented side to the crowd that wanted him to win the WWE Championship in 2017.

While that might never happen, Harper stands in a league of his own and still continues to embrace his dark space regardless of what transpires in his professional career.

