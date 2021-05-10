Ranking the 10 best matches of the last 10 WrestleMania events

The pinnacle of the world, which Vince McMahon calls Sports Entertainment, also known as the greatest show amongst all live entertainment spectacles, is less than two months away. This is a time when the excitement of the fans is at its highest and the WWE management is working its hardest to deliver the best product it possibly can.

Every WrestleMania is as grand as it gets with almost 80,000 people in attendance, fascinating sets, and absolute marquee matches. Every year, the event marks the culmination of several ongoing storylines and the commencement of several new ones. Every Superstar looks forward to having their moment at the showcase of the immortals. Some succeed, some don't.

So, as part of the most exhilarating season of wrestling, let's take a look at some of the modern WrestleMania classics. Here, we look at the ten best matches to take place in the last ten years of WrestleMania events.

This covers bouts from WrestleMania XXV in 2009 to Wrestlemania 34 in 2018. Again, this is just an opinion as many good matches might not make the list. Feel free to have your say in the comments section below about which ones you agreed upon and the others that were missed.

Without further adieu, let's delve in to see which matches make the top ten:-

#10 WrestleMania 34 - Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Ronda tosses Stephanie.

This was probably the best debut match anyone could have had. When the UFC legend (now Hall of Famer) and mainstream celebrity Ronda Rousey debuted at Royal Rumble 2018, there was a lot of speculation regarding how well she would be able to perform in a WWE ring.

There were already a lot of expectations from Ronda to live up to the hype, who had been an absolute winner in every realm of life, and on top of that, she had the pressure of competing for the first time on the grandest stage in wrestling.

However, to everyone's utter fascination, Ronda completely blew it out of the park and delivered a performance better than anyone could have expected. The match itself was incredibly fun. It had nothing special from a technical point of view but was a pure creative masterstroke.

Triple H and Kurt Angle, being the legendary veterans they are, performed admirably well and even the non-wrestler in Stephanie McMahon stepped up her game and did complete justice to her role in the match. 20 minutes after breaking every rule and a lot more shenanigans, the finish came when Ronda made Stephanie tap from the armbar.

The Authority was shown its place as Angle and Rousey cleaned house.

Rhonda dominating a clueless Stephanie McMahon can be seen in the video below:

1 / 10 NEXT