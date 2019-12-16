Ranking the 10 best WWE moments of 2019

WWE has been very up and down in 2019, but despite their struggles to book a consistent week to week program (excluding NXT, that's fantastic), they have still managed some great moments. The quality of wrestling has never been better, and with so many great performers in the promotion, so there should be plenty more memorable moments, but WWE seem intent on playing it safe week after week.

With that being said however, NXT has been a beacon of hope for WWE in 2019, as plenty of our top moments come from there, but after all the shows WWE have put together this year, we have come up with our list. So without further ado, sit back and read along as we look back on the year that was and rank the 10 best WWE moments of the year that was.

#10 WALTER and Tyler Bate put on a masterclass

This wasn't one single moment, but NXT UK is still a brand that's finding it's footing, so to have a main event for their second Takeover deliver in this way is certainly worthy of being on our list. Despite the obvious size advantage that's in play here, both men put on an incredible and very believable match. Even down to the very end of the 40-minute contest, it still wasn't clear who was going to come out on top.

At the end of the day, it was WALTER who came out victorious in his first Takeover title defense, but not for lack of trying on Bate's part, as they came together to deliver a genuine Match of the Year candidate. NXT UK still has plenty of work to do to be considered in the same breath as NXT, but with matches and feuds like this, it's only a matter of time, as the roster is deep enough and talented enough to deliver on a weekly basis.

