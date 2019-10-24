Ranking the 5 best WWE main roster newcomers

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

WWE Draft

The 2019 WWE Draft is officially in the books, and this week's episodes of RAW and SmackDown were the first shows since the Draft concluded to feature new rosters and the abandonment of the Wildcard Rule.

Fan theories as to which WWE brand won the roster draft this year have been running wild, with some people feeling RAW retained the better roster and some people feeling SmackDown came out on top.

Not only did the roster draft cement the new rosters for RAW and SmackDown going forward, but it also ushered in some new faces and possible future stars to both the red and blue brands.

Given the above, let's rank the five best WWE newcomers to arrive on both RAW and SmackDown following this year's roster draft.

#5 Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez attacks Shelton Benjamin on WWE Raw

Cain Velasquez might be a brand new face in WWE, but he is no stranger to combat sports, as the former UFC Champion dominated the world of MMA and is poised to do the same in the world of pro wrestling.

While very few men can say they faced Brock Lesnar and came out on top, Cain Velasquez can not only boast a UFC victory over The Beast, but Velasquez is the one who took Brock Lesnar's UFC Heavyweight title when the two faced off in the Octagon years ago.

Now Velasquez finds himself coming face to face with Brock Lesnar once again, but this time in the confines of a WWE ring. The two will battle each other in a singles match at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel PPV, where Velasquez will show off his skills as a pro wrestler.

While Velasquez has done little to showcase what he can do in the ring, his star power is a great grab for WWE, and should help bolster both the RAW and SmackDown rosters.

