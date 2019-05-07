Ranking the 5 Greatest Championship Wins in NXT Takeover History

Nathan Smith FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Some of the best in-ring action takes place

Triple H has just announced NXT Takeover XXV, the 25th edition of the event that has become so special for the NXT brand, and we thought this would be a great opportunity to look back on some of the biggest moments in Takeover history. NXT has become a third brand for WWE, and its Takeover events often outshine the main roster in every way possible; and with the amount of talent that has come through the brand, it's bound to have some amazing moments and matches.

We've looked back on the greatest matches in NXT history several times, but sometimes, a great championship win can overshadow all of that, especially with the right build. The right build is something that NXT get right more often than not, and that leads us into our list today, as we are looking back on 25 great events and bringing you the 5 greatest title wins we've seen.

#5 American Alpha - NXT Takeover: Dallas

NXT has become famous for their incredible tag team division, and all of that started with The Revival and American Alpha, and the peak of their rivalry was this victory for the latter in Dallas. Gable and Jordan were the perfect tag team, and with a heel opposition like Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson, this was the perfect storm; although it's overshadowed by the incredible Nakamura vs. Zayn match, it's still fantastic.

They would end up losing the titles shortly after back to The Revival, but for this moment, in front of a sold out crowd in Dallas, Chad Gable and Jason Jordan revived our faith in tag team wrestling in WWE. Ultimately, the duo would fail to achieve much success on the main roster, but together, these two were absolutely magic. That night in Dallas, they caught lighting in a bottle.

